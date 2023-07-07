The Danville City Council denied a request Thursday for a special-use permit for a duplex on West Main Street.

The 6-2 vote to reject the idea came after resident opposition due to concerns over parking issues and nighttime disturbances by tenants at the duplex at 491 W. Main St.

Neighbor Tim Rogers, who moved to Danville from Colorado about three years ago, referred to large numbers of vehicles in the area and people bouncing footballs off cars while playing football in the middle of the street at 3 a.m.

“It was a gorgeous house when we first moved here and the upkeep has gone downhill,” Rogers told council members during a public hearing.

He also asked whether redesignating the house as a duplex would affect his property taxes or reduce the value of surrounding homes.

Susan and Thomas Aiken, who live next to the house, said it has been rented out to Averett University students since the previous owners sold it three year ago.

“Our concern is this: that house has no off-street parking,” Thomas Aiken told councilmen, adding that neighbors in the area respect each others’ parking spaces along the street in front of their homes.

“The kids [from Averett] have been mostly good about that, but I’m just concerned if it’s changed to a duplex, that’s going to be a problem,” Aiken said.

He said he’d like see more “owner occupants” continue to move to the neighborhood.

There is a fire hydrant in front of the house, which doesn’t have a driveway, Susan Aiken pointed out.

“It’s just not much parking,” she said.

After the public hearing, council member Lee Vogler said Richmond had permitted parking for spaces with each property including its own designated street space for that house.

“Is that something we could look at in this area to address these parking concerns?” Vogler asked. “Is that something we’ve looked at or something we could consider?”

Danville planning director Renee Burton said there was permitted parking in that area in the 1980s and 1990s.

“It did not go well, so it was removed,” Burton said.

Vogler asked why planning staff was recommending approval of the special-use permit.

Burton said the structure can handle two units inside, so it is a viable use. Also, it wouldn’t be out of character since there are other duplexes in that area, she added.

Though there is a need for housing in the city, Vogler said he doesn’t know if there is a way to alleviate residents’ concerns over the proposed duplex.

Forty-three notices were sent to surrounding property owners. Council member James Buckner pointed out that of 17 responses from residents, 11 property opposed the idea.

“I’m a ‘no’ for this,” Buckner said.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller said his biggest concern was apartment owners not being required or obligated to provide parking.

“It’s nothing but a free-for-all for parking spaces,” Miller said.

Miller, Vogler and Buckner, along with Madison Whittle, Barry Mayo and Mayor Alonzo Jones voted against the duplex. Council members Sherman Saunders and Bryant Hood voted in favor.

Council member Larry Campbell was absent.

The applicant, Kelly Riddle, on behalf of Nicholas R. Preston, filed for the special-use permit to continue the operation of the duplex.

Preston purchased the property on Feb. 13, 2020. The property was zoned old town residential at the time of purchase. Based on city records, the property was used as a single family dwelling with an accessory home occupation at the time of transfer.

The Danville Department of Community Development received a complaint about noise and excessive activity at the property, and the first notice of violation was sent on March 30.

The property owner contacted the planning office as a result and officials discovered that the property was being used as a duplex. A second notice was then sent on April 28 to discuss terms of compliance.

The applicant submitted a special-use permit application on behalf of the property owner on May 15.