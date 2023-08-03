A request for a special-use permit for an Airbnb on College Avenue was shot down by Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Edric M. San Miguel had requested the permit for his short-term rental that had already been operating at a home at 162 College Ave. off West Main Street.

But council voted 9-0 to reject the request after passionate opposition from numerous residents in the neighborhood.

Homeowners, most of whom lived on College Avenue, pointed to already-tight traffic on its narrow street, danger to children in the area, strangers coming in and out of the property and a shortage of parking spaces as reasons to nix the idea.

“Our neighborhood is not suitable for that,” College Avenue resident Dave Gluhareff said during a public hearing on the request.

About a dozen members of the public stood when Mayor Alonzo Jones asked opponents to stand. No one did so when he asked supporters to stand.

San Miguel, who recently moved to Danville as a project manager on the Caesars Virginia casino resort project being built in Schoolfield, was the only person to speak in favor of his Airbnb.

The casino project is expected to be complete in late 2024.

He said his plans were to renovate the the century-old home and use the extra bedrooms to host families and working professionals. He added that he sent letters to his neighbors to “give them a better idea of my intentions and address their concerns.”

“My goal is to enhance my community and not tear it down for profits,” San Miguel told council. “I’m always eager to find meaningful solutions and compromises.”

The Danville Planning Commission voted 3-2 on July 10 to recommend that council approve a special-use permit for the Airbnb.

College Avenue resident Nancy Scism, who lives next to the Airbnb, said San Miguel will only be in the area for two years. Construction on Caesars Virginia is expected to be complete in late 2024.

“I’m very much opposed to a business operating such as this within 20 feet of my house,” she said, adding that she sees different faces every day as a result.

Ralph Hawkins, who also lives on College Avenue, mentioned the limited space between houses and for parking along the street.

“We live in close proximity to each other, within just a few feet of each other,” Hawkins said, adding that there is very limited on-street parking.

“We’ve had four vehicles hit on the street,” he said. “Most of our neighbors have had at least one vehicle hit or side-swiped.”

Hawkins already expressed concern about dangers to children from traffic and from anonymous renters at the Airbnb.

Other residents said the Airbnb changes the nature of the neighborhood and offered no assurance that guests would not be unruly. Some expressed concerns about its effects on property values and the integrity of the community.

City councilmen expressed opposition to the project following the public hearing.

Lee Vogler said he was not against Airbnbs, as long as they are proposed under the right circumstances. But College Avenue is not the appropriate place for one, according to Vogler.

“It’s a great place for trick-or-treating,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a great place for an Airbnb.”

Vice Mayor Gary Miller said approving the special-use permit for an Airbnb on College Avenue would set a bad precedent.

“It’s going to open the floodgates,” Miller said.

Mayor Alonzo Jones also said he could not vote for the idea, adding that residents “have spoken so eloquently and they care about their community.”

Councilmen voted unanimously against approval of the special-use permit.

In other matters, council voted to approve special-use permits for five other short-term rentals, or Airbnbs, in other parts of the city and for an expanded apartment complex project at Stewart Street.

The project would be located on Stewart Street behind Townes Funeral Home.

The Danville Planning Commission voted 5-0 July 10 to recommend that the Danville City Council approve the proposed expansion.

But the thumbs-up from commissioners did not come without opposition from the public.

Danville City Council approved the 6.59-acre, 162-unit project in April 2022, and the developers want to expand it to 195 units on a total of 9 acres.

Also, the original proposal included six, three-story structures. The expanded project would entail 11 buildings.

Keith Walden, along with his wife Elizabeth Walden and CWC Holdings LLC, Big Time Rentals LLC and Stewart Street Holdings LLC, intend for the project to meet the city’s housing needs.

The project, which the Waldens plan to complete by the second quarter of 2025, would attract a variety of renters, Keith Walden told the Danville Register & Bee in July.

The apartment project would also include a clubhouse and pool for residents.

As for the expansion, it would also increase the total number of parking spaces from 231 to 293, with nearly two spaces added for each new unit. Overall, the 293 spaces would provide 1.5 spaces for each unit in the project.

The expanded project retains open space covering 34% of its total acreage, more than double that required by the city’s code, attorney Steven Gould wrote, adding that it also decreases the development’s density from 24.6 units per acre to 21.7 units per acre.

The City Council approved the initial Stewart Street proposal following a tense public hearing last year.

In addition, City Council voted 8-1 to make unpermitted camping on city property a class 4 misdemeanor. It disallows the activity “on any street, bridge, underpass, sidewalk, alley, right-of-way, park, trail, building or part thereof, or other public property of the city or any public easement ... without a permit from the city manager, unless such area is designated for sleep or company.”

“Camping in violation of this ordinance is hereby declared to be a public nuisance,” the proposed ordinance states.

Councilman James Buckner voted against the ordinance, questioning if it would criminalize homelessness.

The first step would be to provide homeless people with resources to get help, said City Manager Ken Larking.

“This is not to criminalize homelessness,” Larking said.

However, there would be no arrest on the first offense. Officers would give a verbal warning and provide information on available resources such as House of Hope homeless shelter and other organizations that could provide help for those with no place to stay.

The prohibition would not apply to anyone suffering from a medical emergency or those with a disability.

The proposal first came up last fall, but Danville City Council voted 8-0 to table the idea for further research and discussion last October.

Several residents spoke out last year against the possible prohibition immediately following council’s vote, saying the ban would not solve the problem of homelessness and would criminalize it.