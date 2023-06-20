Danville City Council’s vote on whether to approve a luxury RV resort near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane has been postponed again.

A public hearing and council’s consideration of a special use permit for the project are listed on the county’s agenda for Tuesday night’s council meeting, but the item has been put off at the request of the developer.

Joe Cubas, manager of J. Cubas Holdings LLC, which is proposing The Palace Resort luxury RV resort, said Monday he will not be making public statements until after the Danville City Council hearing.

City Manager Ken Larking said the developer wants to work through conditions city staff recommends for the special use permit before the proposal goes before council.

“There are still some things that need to be worked out,” Larking said Monday.

The biggest issue that needs to be addressed is the condition requiring a traffic analysis of the project, Larking said.

“That one has the greatest possibility of unknown outcomes,” Larking said. “Everyone wants a better picture of what that would recommend.”

Another question would be how challenging it would be to meet the recommendations from a traffic impact study, he said.

Smaller revisions could also be made to other conditions under the special use permit, he said.

“We want to make sure we’re all on the same page on that,” Larking said.

Any adjustments to the conditions would not change the scope of the project, he added.

Cubas is looking to develop the luxury RV resort on about 46 acres.

Despite public outcry, the Danville Planning Commission voted in May to recommend approval of the special use permit, with a condition that a traffic impact study be conducted. Such a study could take up to a year in some cases.

Traffic woes was a common issue among speakers against the project at the planning commission meeting.

Cubas’ proposal was initially scheduled to head to City Council on June 6 before being postponed until Tuesday.

During the planning commission meeting, Cubas said The Palace Resort would complement the Caesars Virginia casino in Danville. He stressed this would not be a “travel trailer park,” but instead an upscale resort.

He proposed the project in Danville after his zoning request for a luxury RV park at Vandola Church Road in the Westover District in Pittsylvania County was unanimously voted down by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in November.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said he contacted Cubas the day after supervisors rejected his proposal.

In his application package to the city, Cubas said the resort would be a short walk from the Goodyear Golf Course and not far from venues including the casino, Martinsville Speedway and Virginia International Raceway.

The Palace Resort would include 333 RV sites — including some with “casitas” — and would feature amenities including pools and spas, a restaurant, bar and grille, clubhouse with entertainment rooms, gym, tennis and pickleball courts and other features, according to information submitted with the application for a special-use permit for the project.

Casitas are outdoor kitchen/gazebos commonly seen at high-end RV resorts.