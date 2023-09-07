More Airbnbs got approval for special-use permits from the Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

More requests for permits for short-term rentals are on the way for the city government.

Council approved special-use permits for a half-dozen Airbnbs in the city.

Near the end of the meeting, Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out the large number of short-term rentals approved by council, and how much their numbers have surged throughout Danville in the last few years.

“We approved more tonight than even existed in Danville eight years ago,” Vogler said.

He also referred to the indication of the city’s growth they represent. No one makes those kinds of investments in a city that’s not on the “comeback trail or on the rise,” he said.

The Airbnbs approved Tuesday night included ones at 110 Park Ave., 822 W. Main St., 49 Augusta Ave., 66 Stokesland Ave., 69 Schoolfield Drive and 212 Wood Ave.

City Councilman James Buckner abstained from the vote on the short-term rental at 110 Park Ave. due to a conflict of interest.

All of the rest of the decisions were by an 8-0 vote. Councilman Madison Whittle was absent.

In July, the Danville Planning Commission had seven requests on its monthly meeting agenda for special-use permits for short-term rentals, and had another seven requests in August. There are a half-dozen more scheduled to be heard by the planning commission next week.

The upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project expected to open in late 2024 — including the temporary Danville Casino that opened in May — and overall growth in Danville are playing a role in the trend. Large-scale events also attract visitors.

There were 26 Airbnbs registered with the city’s commissioner of the revenue office as of late July. There are likely many more that city officials do not know about.

Just like any other business, Airbnbs must get a zoning clearance and register with the commissioner of revenue office for tax-collection purposes. The establishments collect lodging taxes.

The city of Danville recently updated its code to better enable the city to collect those taxes from companies such as Airbnb.

Locations of those Airbnb projects seeking special-use permits are scattered throughout the city.

The Danville City Council ultimately decides whether to approve those special-use permits after the planning commission votes whether to recommend approval.

In another matter, City Council approved a special-use permit for Fortiline Inc. to operate a wholesale pipe supply business at 4780 Riverside Drive. The property was a car lot and has been vacant for many years.