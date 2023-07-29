A Danville city council member wants to the Danville Utilities to look into installing utility lines underground in parts of the city to reduce power outages and increase reliability.

Council member Lee Vogler would like to see casino-gaming revenues used to help pay for such projects.

"I do want to bring this into the conversation of how to utilize the casino revenues," Vogler said.

The idea was floated after storms roared through Danville for several weeks, leaving many residents without electricity for hours or — in some hard-hit area — days.

But installing power lines underground would be expensive. And eventually, homeowners would have to shoulder some of the costs for the personal property aspect.

"On average, underground infrastructure costs approximately three times the cost of overhead electric distribution," Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said.

In addition, spending casino-gaming revenue to install utility lines underground would not be good use of that money, said City Manager Ken Larking, who also serves on the Danville Utility Commission.

"I would not recommend using casino revenues for that purpose," Larking said Friday.

But putting power lines underground would make sense in certain areas of the city where there have been frequent reliability issues, he said.

"It would be on a case-by-case basis, depending on funding availability in the electric fund," Larking said.

Electric rates paid by Danville Utilities customers cover the costs of the fund.

"Utilities needs to operate as a business and should not be reliant on gaming tax revenue," Larking said.

As for underground installation, Vogler agreed with Larking.

"We should be strategic about it and identify areas first that are more prone to repeated outages and downed lines and start there," Vogler said.

He proposes conducting an assessment of areas and prioritize them on a tiered basis where are there are more outages.

Putting power lines underground may be more expensive, but over time it might end up saving money if the city is not having to constantly deal with outages and make repairs, Vogler said.

"If you're strategic about it and identify areas where you're already incurring repeated costs, it would probably pay for itself over time," he said.

Power lines from a residential customer's house to the transformer would be the property owner's responsibility, Grey said. They could either leave their lines above or install them underground, he said.

However, "over time we would ask them to do that [install them underground]. We wouldn't want to maintain utility poles where we've put underground infrastructure," Grey said.

He estimated it would cost that customer about $2,000 for about a couple hundred feet to be installed underground.

Underground utility lines is not a new concept in Danville. About 5% of Danville Utilities' 1,400 miles of electric distribution lines are underground, Grey said.

"Danville Utilities has been working on various underground initiatives for several years where there have been known reliability issues," he said.

A current project on Livestock Road is almost complete, Grey said. An underground line is replacing a heavily wooded overhead distribution right-of-way because of outages from tree damage.

"There are several other examples of areas where we have installed or are in the process of installing underground distribution lines," Grey said. "Some projects have been delayed due to supply chain issues with delivery times for pad-mounted transformers. We are working through these issues and have recently seen some improvements in transformer availability."

The Cyber Park, Airside Industrial Park, parts of Forest Hills, parts of Windsor Heights and the downtown area all have some underground electric distribution infrastructure, Grey said.

Also, several residential neighborhoods' power lines are completely underground because developers' chose that option, he said.

"Just a few examples are West End Estates, Oak Park and Cross Creek residential neighborhoods," Grey said.

Danville Utilities has a reliability committee that meets every quarter to identify areas with frequent outages.

"These areas are addressed either with overhead distribution improvements or small underground projects," Grey said.

The department also get outage information from its metering and outage systems, Grey said.

"This determines where we focus our efforts and the projects we discuss during our quarterly reliability meetings," he said.

Replacing overhead lines with underground infrastructure would require installing conduit and pad-mounted transformers to each address that currently has service, Grey said.