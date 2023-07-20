Danville City Council voted to increase the number of rental inspection districts in the city.

The move, approved by a 7-0 vote during council’s meeting Tuesday night, increases the number of such districts from three to five. Councilmen Larry Campbell and Barry Mayo were absent.

Danville will now have rental inspection districts in the Paxton Street area and in Almagro, in addition to the northside, Old West End and south (Schoolfield) inspection districts.

“The city focused on these areas [the two added Tuesday night] due to a high concentration of non-owner occupancy, age of structure and frequency of code enforcement cases,” Danville Community Development Director Ken Gillie wrote in a letter to City Council. “The city also focused on the importance of these areas to the history of Danville and wanted to preserve the integrity of the neighborhoods through a concentrated improvement effort.”

A rental inspection district is an area where landlords have to register and have their rental units inspected.

“This is a way to hold landlords accountable to make sure renters live in safe conditions,” said City Manager Ken Larking.

There has been “an excess” of code enforcement complaints in those two areas, Larking said.

The new Paxton Street-area rental-inspection district is located south and adjacent to the Old West End, bounded by Green Street Park and Five Forks to the north, Berryman Avenue to the east, Industrial Avenue to the south and South Main Street to the west.

Just more than half, 53%, of parcels in that new district are rental properties, 28% of parcels with structures are owner-occupied and 19% of those with structures are vacant, according to city officials.

The Almagro district is south of Industrial Avenue and is bounded by Industrial Avenue to the north, Oak Hill Cemetery to the east, Broadnax Street to the south and South Main Street to the west.

Rental properties make up 43% of parcels in the Almagro district, while 39% are owner-occupied and 18% of parcels are vacant.

In other matters, City Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution supporting a proposed water main extension to Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

To improve reliability at VIR — which currently has a well-based water system — Halifax County is seeking a waterline extension from an existing water line in Pittsylvania County at Ringgold Depot Road and Shawnee Road to the property.

Halifax County has secured about $5 million in funding for the project, which is projected to cost about $8.9 million.

The federal Economic Development Administration wanted confirmation that Danville was aware of the project and intended to work with both counties to help with completion of the extension project by selling water through current sales agreements, Larking wrote in a letter to council.

Whether the city would help pay for the extension has not been determined, he said.