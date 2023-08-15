The city of Danville’s information technology department, in conjunction with the planning division of the community development department, has released a new interactive “story map” detailing the history behind many of the most significant structures in the River District.

Called the “Historic Sites of the River District,” the map highlights 24 individual addresses, ranging from iconic landmarks to lesser-known gems.

“Danville has been a witness to significant historical events, architecture, and remarkable individuals who have shaped our past,” said Scott Longerbeam, GIS coordinator for the information technology department. “This story map was a great opportunity to research our River District’s history and tell its story in a new way.”

Each story point provides images and narrative text. When online, viewers can choose a story point by browsing through the collection. The map will follow where you navigate.

Also, markers with QR codes have been placed in the windows of the buildings. When scanned with a smartphone or other device, the code will open the story map’s web page.

“Many of these stories are well-known, but others may be new to you,” Longerbeam said. “We believe anyone living here or visiting will find something interesting and want to learn more about our history.”

With this story map, the information technology department now has seven online story maps in its collection, including historic markers, old tax maps and historic photos, the Old West End Historic District, and the Riverwalk Trail.

To view the “Historic Sites of the River District” and other story maps, visit danvillegis.maps.arcgis.com.