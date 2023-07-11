With summer in full swing, the Danville Farmers’ Market — located at the Community Market building at 629 Craghead St. — is now open on Wednesday afternoons.
The Wednesday hours of 1 to 6 p.m. will continue through August offering locally grown favorites like as corn, tomatoes, and squash in season.
All vendors are located outside the market, according to a news release.
The farmers' market accepts EBT for fresh, locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, seeds and other items.
—From staff reports