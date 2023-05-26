Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Danville is making moves to begin focusing its efforts on finding ways to improve and enhance the historic Almagro neighborhood.

City officials, community leaders and consultants are in the process of talking to community members to learn what changes they want in Almagro.

“The community is being tasked with identifying what improvements they want to see,” said Danville Planning Director Renee Burton.

The community engagement is part of a study being conducted in Almagro. The process is in the early stages, Burton said.

The city and community leaders are working with consultants — SmithGroup, and architectural, engineering and planning firm, and Progressive AE, an architectural and design firm — on the project.

Examination of the Almagro community is a part of the Plan Danville comprehensive plan.

Plan Danville is a community planning process to develop the comprehensive plan: a 20-year policy document that is reviewed every five years and acts as a guide for land use development, zoning and prioritization for future development.

A team of community ambassadors is serving as local grassroots organizers.

The city’s historic preservation plan has identified Almagro as a potential national historic district, Burton said. The community is located in South Danville and includes Walter’s Mill Road and Betts, Smith, Mabin, Epps, Winslow and Grace streets.

“We really need to realize that it’s a historical community and we need to restore the community,” said Mayor Alonzo Jones. “We need to treat it like other historical communities in the city of Danville.”

The neighborhood has been neglected not just by the city, but by Almagro property owners who do not live there, Jones said. He said he talked to the city manager and Danville City Council members, asking the city manager and staff to form a coalition of residents in the community.

“We trying to put an increased focus on that area,” said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. “There are people that live there that don’t feel like their voice has been heard in the past. We want to make sure their voice is heard.”

Possible enhancements could include infrastructure improvements such as pedestrian access.

Established in 1883, Almagro was one of the first incorporated Black communities in the United States at the time.

At one time, the community had its own police station, fire department, post office, schools and hospital, which was staffed with Black doctors and Black nurses.

The hospital on Betts Street, Winslow Hospital, was the medical center for the city’s Black community.

The historic structure has been closed and vacant for many years and the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority hopes to bring the building back to life. The authority bought the building but has no official plans for how it will be developed.

Last month, Jones attended a community meeting about what could be done with the hospital building. But he ended up hearing what residents wanted to see done in other parts of the neighborhood, as well, Jones said.

“We’re going to go back into the community to continue listening to the citizens in that community,” he said. “It’s going to be a partnership between the city and Almagro and others who want to join.”