The Danville Police Department hosted a promotional ceremony Tuesday at 1 Community Way. This ceremony comes following the retirement of special operations Capt. Jerry Pace. Lt. J. High was promoted to captain of special operations. Sgt. C. Morris was promoted to lieutenant of services. Cpl. D. Lancaster was promoted to sergeant of special investigations. Officer G. Taylor was promoted to corporal. Officer M. Gleber was promoted to corporal. In addition, Lt. P. Deel is now over patrol of the northeast quarter and Lt. Pulley is over criminal investigations. Sgt. A. Harn has also moved to criminal investigations. Sgt. W.C. Shively has moved to the use of force sergeant.