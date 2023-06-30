The city of Danville is getting grant money to pay for seven new buses to replace aging vehicles in the transportation department's fleet.

Danville Transit is one of 11 rural public transit agencies to receive a share of about $4.7 million in federal funding to replace old vehicles, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation announced Tuesday.

About $1.57 million will go to the city for six 14-passenger buses and a 28-passenger bus. But with delays in manufacturing production, Danville will have to wait about a year and a half before receiving them, said Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman.

Some of the grant money will also go toward engine/transmission replacements, shop equipment, passenger shelters and amenities and other items.

The money is combination of federal funding (80%), state funds (16%) and a 4% local match from the city, or $62,956.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it usually took six to eight months to receive a new vehicle.

"Now it's taking 18 months, minimum," Adelman said.

In addition, the city would buy three or four business in a year, but since COVID and supply-chain issues, the city had just one bus delivered in 2022, Adelman said.

"That's why we're getting seven, because everything was back-logged," he said.

Inflation has also taken its toll. In February 2022, Danville Transit applied for six new 14-passenger buses, but had to later scale back the number of buses it could order after their price soared by about 60% — from about $111,000 each to about $174,000, Adelman said.

Danville Transit's 14-passenger buses are used for reservation-based services, Adelman said.

The 28-passenger bus price has gone up from $202,000 to $235,000, an increase of roughly 15%.

"So instead of ordering six buses in July 2022, we could only order two — one 28-passenger bus and one 14-passenger bus," he said. "So the four buses we could not order in July 2022, we made a grant request for them this past February. We've been approved to order six 14-passenger buses."

Those four buses are included in the seven to be covered by the grant money. Danville Transit has a total of 14 14-passenger buses.

The state of Virginia received the $4.7 million through the Federal Transit Administration Buses and Bus Facilities program, according to a news release from the commonwealth's department of rail and public transportation.

The program focuses on replacing, rehabilitating and buying buses and related equipment and constructing bus-related facilities. About $8.7 billion in project proposals were sent to the program, with the FTA approving 130 awards totaling nearly $1.7 billion, according to the DRPT.

"The replacement of these buses will help Virginia's rural transit agencies reduce vehicle maintenance costs and enhance service reliability in the rural communities they serve," DRPT Director Jennifer DeBruhl said in a prepared statement. "This federal funding will ensure that transit agencies maintain a reliable multimodal network that connects Virginians to jobs, education and health care across the commonwealth."

Danville will not see its new buses until about December 2024 and will have to continue using the old buses, Adelman said. All of them had more than 100,000 miles on them, with some exceeding 150,000 miles, in January.

Those old buses will keep accumulating miles, with some needing new engines or transmissions to continue operating in the interim before the new ones arrive, Adelman said. Those vehicles will have more than 200,000 miles on them by then, he said.

"We average about 3,000 miles per month, per bus," he said, adding that it takes about a year to have a new engine or transmission delivered.

"We can't just park these buses," he added. "They're needed to meet passenger demand. We have no choice but to use these buses."

Danville Transit uses more 14-passenger buses due to difficulty finding CDL-certified drivers, Adelman said. CDL certification is required to operate a 28-passenger bus, but not a 14-passenger bus, he said.

Danville Transit has seven 28-passenger buses and two 26-passenger trolley buses. The department has a total of 27 buses, including 20-passenger vehicles.

The city is looking to hire bus drivers, Adelman said. So far, five drivers have been recommended for positions.

"We hope to be at 27 full-time drivers by the end of July," he said, adding that his department can fill as many as 30 such positions. "A lot of transit systems are struggling to fill positions."