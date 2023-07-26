The Danville Police Department is breaking tradition again this year and moving National Night Out festivities to October.

The event is staged nationwide on the first Tuesday in August as a way to bring law enforcement and communities together. However, safety issues around the weather prompted the change to a cooler time of the year.

"The city moved it to accommodate those at-risk to keep them out of the summer heat," Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department, told the Register & Bee.

The department will host the event from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and will release more information closer to the date.

"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live," police wrote in a news release. "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community."

—From staff reports