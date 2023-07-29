TIGHTSQUEEZE — A proposed change to a troubled intersection in Tightsqueeze essentially has been killed following public outcry and a new option is being explored.

It all started in 2019 when the Virginia Department of Transportation developed a plan for the U.S. 29 corridor in Pittsylvania County. Part of that involved studying the intersections.

This particular intersection is along U.S. 29 with Tightsqueeze Road to one side and Fairview Road to the other.

“The concerns are both operational and safety,” VDOT spokesperson Len Stevens told the Register & Bee. “The safety concerns are a result of crashes that have occurred.”

One change pitched for the often congested area was a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT. The idea of the somewhat convoluted plan is to keep vehicles from turning left out of a connecting road onto a main highway like U.S. 29.

Instead, drivers would turn right, go a short distance and then make a U-turn at a specially designed median space.

According to VDOT, the RCUTs increase capacity and reduce crashes by about 20%. However, it would restrict some turning movement and could involve right-of-way acquisitions.

Residents strongly pushed back against VDOT’s solution during a public hearing, mainly because of the RCUT concept, Stevens said.

“Most of the feedback I got was in relationship to businesses with their trucks,” Bob Warren, a supervisor representing the Chatham-Blairs district, said at a recent work session.

It presented an added traffic headache with drivers not being allowed to turn left and instead having to go right, travel a little ways down the road and navigate a U-turn.

To wipe the slate clean and start over, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors sent a letter to VDOT requesting the solution with the RCUT be canceled.

In turn, that goes through the Commonwealth Transportation Board. The board likely will take formal action to cancel the project in October, according to VDOT Lynchburg district engineer Chris Winstead.

The original cost was pegged at about $11.43 million, which would be paid for fully via VDOT Smart Scale funding.

The Lynchburg team from VDOT presented another option last week that appeared to be a better fit, supervisors signaled.

The latest plan is to add another left-turn lane on Tightsqueeze Road heading north on U.S. 29 and put an additional right-turn lane on Fairview Road.

A raised median on Tightsqueeze Road for access management would be added and a traffic signal pole would be relocated.

VDOT also plans to put down rumble strips for the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 29. The strips — true to the name — create a rumbling sound when drivers veer out of the lane. They are often put at the edge or center of a roadway.

Going this route would reduce backups along Tightsqueeze Road by about 50% and scale back delays a the intersection by 35%, a presentation by VDOT explained.

“The alternative appears to be within the original budget,” Stevens said when asked if the new plan would add to the price.

So far, about $270,000 has been spent. Although the code of Virginia states if a locality requests a project be terminated, they could be on the hook to reimburse funds already spent, Winstead said that wouldn’t be the case this time.

However, he noted if supervisors pursued a revised option and then later canceled that one, he “cannot predict how that would turn out.”

With the wheels in motion to nix the RCUT-centered plan, the next step for VDOT is to hold what it calls a citizen information meeting in September. That’s when they’ll give updates to the public and gauge feedback to the new plan.

Winstead said it likely will cost about $50,000 to get ready for that meeting.

If the county wanted to officially proceed with the revamped plans, VDOT would need a resolution from the board of supervisors.

“It just seems very logical to me,” Warren said of the new changes for the intersection.

Other areas

Despite concerns from residents on the safety of the Va. 57 bridge near Chatham, Winstead also told supervisors recently there are worse structures in the county.

“All of the bridges that are in our system that are open are safe,” he said.

Last month, supervisors adopted a resolution asking VDOT to “take all necessary steps to repair or replace the bridge in an expedited and efficient manner.”

The 91-year-old structure is restricted to only one lane with a traffic light to control the flow.

“The bridge was reduced to one lane and some businesses pass over that bridge and are concerned about the weight and its structural soundness,” Banister district supervisor Robert Tucker said late last month. “The board sent a letter to VDOT, but also wanted the resolution to keep that bridge in the forefront of everyone’s mind and get the attention it needs.”

Winstead insisted the bridge is safe and said he personally visited it.

VDOT cited the most recent inspection on May 10 declaring the deck of the bridge in fair condition. The superstructure also is in fair shape and the substructure in satisfactory condition, although it has some minor deterioration.

It doesn’t qualify for funding because there are other bridges in far worse shape.

Winstead also noted that due to the large land mass area, 22% of all state bridges are in Pittsylvania County.

Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones reported that the one-lane situation only impacts one regular bus and one special-needs bus in that area. He also said it’s not uncommon for buses to encounter similar “traffic control devices” in the county.

Chris Key, the director of public safety for Pittsylvania County, said the bridge doesn’t pose a significant impact to emergency responders, according to a statement from the county. It only causes a delay of up to 30 seconds, similar to other traffic lights.