A $50,000 grant will help the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority start up a new program to help homeless people transition to permanent housing.

Under the Steps to Home program, homeless clients get to live for one year in a home without paying for rent or utilities while receiving help finding work, mental-health services, child care and whatever else they need to get on the path to renting or owning a home.

“The grant from Sentara Health has really helped us get it in place,” said Larissa Deedrich, executive director of the DRHA.

The authority created Steps to Home to help take people from homelessness to homeownership, or at least to being permanent, responsible renters, Deedrich said.

“For the first year, they will live in our home rent-free and utility-free as long as they work with our case managers to become employed or ... go through mental health services, to get their children in day care, whatever is needed to help them find employment,” she said. “We will work with them.”

They will also enroll in the authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency program and ultimately enroll in the Center for Housing Education program so that the authority can help them restore their credit and buy a home, if that’s what they want to do, Deedrich said.

A couple of homes in Danville — one on Swanson Street and the other on Cole Street — will be remodeled for the first groups of clients. The money from Sentara Health “will help us put people in those homes,” she said.

The authority bought the delinquent properties from the city.

To qualify for the program, clients must be “truly homeless;” they cannot be living with someone or be registered sex offenders, Deedrich said.

“Ideally, we’re working with families first,” she said.

After the year is up for clients in their homes, they will get a Section 8 voucher for assistance paying their rent based on their income. Clients under the authority pay 30% of their gross income on rent.

To keep the Steps to Home program sustained, the authority will seek funding from the city of Danville for clients’ year-long stay in a home, Deedrich said. it would cost about $150,000 to support five homes per year, she said.

After the year is up and they enter the voucher program, funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Family Self-Sufficiency program would support them, allowing them to get rental assistance and continue with any other supportive services they were receiving, she said.

The authority takes referrals from House of Hope homeless shelter, Haven of the Dan River Region, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services, Social Services and other agencies working with homeless people, Deedrich said.

The DRHA owns and manages 563 units in seven multi-family developments, accommodating about 1,600 residents. The authority also administers about 1,600 housing choice voucher units in Danville and Martinsville and Pittsylvania and Henry counties.