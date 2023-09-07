A local group will receive $300,000 in federal funding to combat the opioid crisis, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced last week.

The money will go to Starting Point of Virginia, P.C., in Danville and is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Administration’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program’s Overdose Response Grant Program.

Starting Point of Virginia is a group of professionals that provides medical services including addiction treatment and prevention, said Valeria Rivadaneira, spokesperson for Warner.

“The opioid epidemic has had tragic impacts for communities across Virginia, and that’s why we’re committed to ensuring every Virginian has access to high-quality mental health care and substance use disorder treatment, no matter their zip code,” Warner and Kaine said in a prepared statement. “We’re glad this funding will help more Virginians in the Danville area access the care they need to recover.”

The RCORP Overdose Response Grant Program provides money to address immediate needs in rural areas by improving access to, expanding capacity for and sustaining prevention, treatment and recovery services for substance use disorder.

“This program is intended to help rural communities address specific and immediate needs related to substance use disorder and opioid use disorder, including risks from fentanyl, and distributing lifesaving overdose reversing drugs such as naloxone,” said Joanna Blonska, spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration.

The group receiving the grant will partner with local jails and prisons and work with peer recovery specialists to connect those being released from the criminal justice system and emergency departments to resources and other supportive services, Blonska said.

Starting Point of Virginia must use the money by Aug. 31, 2024, she said.