Not everyone is happy with the city’s change to its ordinance on unpermitted camping. Opponents say it’s the wrong step in addressing homelessness in Danville.

“It doesn’t help the people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Jude Swanson, executive director of House of Hope homeless shelter.

The Danville City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday night to amend its ordinance to make unpermitted camping on city property a class 4 misdemeanor.

The change disallows the activity “on any street, bridge, underpass, sidewalk, alley, right-of-way, park, trail, building or part thereof, or other public property of the city or any public easement ... without a permit from the city manager, unless such area is designated for sleep or company.”

“Camping in violation of this ordinance is hereby declared to be a public nuisance,” the proposed ordinance states.

Councilman James Buckner, who voted against the ordinance, believes the rule criminalizes homelessness.

“The last thing we want is people being arrested or marked as a criminal for being homeless, for being down on their luck,” Buckner told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.

Buckner chairs Third Chance Housing, a part of Third Chance Ministries, which works with people in need.

But City Manager Ken Larking said the ordinance change does not criminalize homelessness. Before the new rule, camping without a permit could result in a trespassing charge, a higher offense than a class 4 misdemeanor, he pointed out.

Under the ordinance change, there will be no arrest on the first offense. Police officers will give a verbal warning and provide information on available resources such as House of Hope and other organizations that could provide help for those with no place to stay.

The prohibition does not apply to anyone suffering from a medical emergency or those with a disability.

“Our intention is to have a balanced approach that provides support for people who are currently unhoused while protecting the public’s safety, especially in situations including those where people who are camping outdoors are not in a safe situation,” Larking said. “But if they happen to be engaging in activities that are unsafe to others, that can also be addressed.”

For example, there have been people camping under Robertson Bridge, where there are high-pressure gas lines, Larking pointed out. That can pose a danger when campers build a fire or smoke under those lines.

“That’s just an example, and there could be many other examples of unsafe activities that need to be addressed,” he said.

Larissa Deedrich, executive director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, said she is not opposed to the rule change.

“It’s a little bit of a softer touch than arresting people for trespassing,” Deedrich said.

However, “we don’t necessarily have the resources for emergency housing they think that we have,” she said, referring to a possible scenario when someone camping is approached by an officer at 2 a.m.

“There’s really not a lot of options for someone in that situation,” Deedrich said. “I think that’s where the misstep is.”

Swanson believes the change does not do anything to solve the symptoms or causes of people experiencing homelessness.

“What it’s going to be doing is just moving people around from place to place,” Swanson said.

It will merely move people from unsafe places or areas with high tourist/shopping traffic, he added. Moving their encampments causes them to lose items such as identification or other important things, he said.

“I understand that the goal is to try to push people into resources [such as housing],” he said. “But those are resources we don’t have an abundance of in the city. The primary reason people are experiencing homelessness is they can’t find a place to live. There’s a lack of affordable places to live.”

Cassandra Shelton, program manager with the REACH program at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, said her group serves homeless clients.

“The goal of the Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health [REACH] Partnership is to improve the quality of life and positive health outcomes for everyone in the Dan River Region,” Shelton said in a prepared statement regarding the ordinance change. “To that end, we will continue to serve as a liaison to connect individuals to available resources and healthcare providers. Our clients facing homelessness often need assistance obtaining identification cards, primary care, job placement and a variety of other needed services.”

The proposal for the ordinance change first came up last fall, but the Danville City Council voted 8-0 to table the idea for further research and discussion last October.

Several residents spoke out last year against the prohibition immediately following council’s October 2022 vote, saying the ban would not solve the problem of homelessness and would criminalize it.