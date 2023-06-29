For the first time in recent memory, one Pittsylvania County race will feature six candidates when it comes time to head to the polls in November.

For the county’s constitutional offices, the only contested position is for the clerk of court.

David S. Law, vice chair of the Pittsylvania County Electoral Board, told the Register & Bee that he wasn’t sure who may have historical data on the potential record-breaking crowd seeking the post.

“It does seem like a large number of candidates running for clerk of court though,” he said.

The field includes “Angie” Reece Harris, Seth W. Scarce, Jarrett T. Stone, Heidi L. Jones, Jennifer J. Wyatt and Karen L. Dixon. Harris secured the Republican nomination for the seat and the others are running as independents.

The party nomination process bypasses the need for paperwork filing and puts a candidate’s name at the top of the ballot.

Mark Scarce, the current clerk of court, isn’t seeking reelection.

The winner will serve an eight-year term “as the keeper of the records of Pittsylvania County from 1767 to the present,” according to the county’s website.

The wide-ranging responsibilities include handling civil filings, divorces, name changes and concealed handgun permits. Over on the criminal side, the clerk is involved in all felonies and grand jury indictments, the county’s website reports.

For a brief last-minute moment, the race for Pittsylvania County sheriff almost had another contender. Filing just under the wire — one minute before the 7 p.m. June 20 deadline — that candidate’s paperwork was incomplete, so he didn’t qualify, according to Tammy Reynolds, with the Pittsylvania County Elections Training Center.

Incumbent Michael W. “Mike” Taylor is the only qualified candidate for the sheriff’s office.

R. Bryan Haskins received the Republican nomination for Pittsylvania County commonwealth’s attorney.

Incumbent Robin Coles Goard will be the only candidate for the commissioner of the revenue post.

Rounding out the constitutional offices, Vincent E. Shorter is on the ballot for treasurer seeking to keep his post.

Board of supervisors

There are several three-way races for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors including the Banister District.

That’s a special election to fill the term of Jessie Barksdale, who resigned last year.

Robert M. Tucker Jr., the current member selected by a judge, will face off with Kell L. Stone Sr. and Kathy B. Ramsey. The winner will fill the remaining years — 2024-25 — of Barksdale’s term.

Another special election will be for the Dan River District seat after Tim Chesher announced his resignation April 20. During a board of supervisors meeting just two days before, Chesher disclosed that his cancer — a diagnosis he dealt with last year — had resurfaced.

On June 20, supervisors tapped Nancy K. Eanes to fill the open seat until the end of the year.

Eddie L. Hite Jr. has qualified to be on the November ballot. The winner will fill Chesher’s remaining term through 2025.

With Bob Warren stepping down from his position representing the Chatham-Blairs District, three newcomers are on the ballot looking to fill his seat: Kenneth L. Bowman, R. Frank Fox Jr. and Joshua R. Jennings.

Bowman won the Republican nomination.

Timothy W. Dudley, the current seat holder for the Staunton River District, will face off with Debra J. Davis in November.

Over in the Tunstall District, incumbent William “Vic” Ingram is being challenged by Josh C. Austin.

Also facing competition is Ronald S. Scearce, who represents the Westover District. Murray W. Whittle also qualified and is running for the Westover seat.

School board

Staunton River is the only contested district for the Pittsylvania County School Board, where incumbent Don Moon will square off with Bobby G. Lamb.

All other races only have one candidate: Mark R. Shields for the Chatham Blairs District; George Vence Henderson for the Tunstall District and Kevin W. Mills for the Westover District.

Other races

Three people are running for three director seats for the Pittsylvania County Soil and Water Conservation District: Steven A. Cassada, James F. Rigney Jr. “Jim” and John T. Kelley III.

In a special election in Chatham, Crystal D. Powell and Henry C. Hurt Jr. are running for a seat on town council.