Danville Utilities customers facing the threat of having their utilities disconnected or trying to get them turned back on can apply for help from Danville Social Services.

The department of social services will be able to provide $124,500 in utilities assistance for qualifying customers.

The money is being provided from rural recovery funds through the Virginia Department of Health, said Deborah Fitzgerald, family services manager with social services.

“It’s for people in rural areas disproportionately affected by COVID,” she said.

The funds from the state department of health came from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Assistance will include up to $500 for each Danville Utilities customer who is either on the verge of having their utilities disconnected due to a delinquent account or has had their power shut off and is looking to get reconnected, Fitzgerald said.

The department of social services usually provides help with utilities through the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program for those who meet certain criteria. Those requirements are being waived for the latest infusion of assistance, Fitzgerald said.

“We’ve opened it up to everybody,” she said.

The department has until April 2024 to use up the money. But funds could run out before then, Fitzgerald said.

Customers who want to apply can do so at the Danville Department of Social Services at 510 Patton St. in Danville. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must provide their current utility bill.