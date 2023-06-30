Nancy Eanes, who will serve an interim role on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, took the oath of office Thursday.

Eanes replaces Tim Chesher, who resigned in April due to health concerns.

She will stay in her interim position until the end of the year. A special election in November will determine who will complete Chesher's term, which lasts until 2025.

"I want to welcome you and congratulate you," Darrell Dalton, chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in Thursday's brief swearing-in ceremony. "I'm looking forward to working with you and doing some good things with the county."

Eanes expressed thanks to the board members who voted for her, along with other members of county staff and Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

"I look forward to working and serving the Dan River District," she said.

Eanes retired from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in 2014. While there, she worked in finance, facilities, procurement and human resources, according to a statement from the county.

Before her career at the Institute, she worked at Sovah Health-Danville for 19 years.

Currently, she serves as the chairperson for the Department of Social Services Board, serves on the Pittsylvania County Board of Assessors and works as a cafeteria assistant and bus driver for Pittsylvania County Schools, the county reported.

The vote to appoint Eanes to the interim position passed by a 3-1-2 margin June 20.