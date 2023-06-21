The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night tapped Nancy K. Eanes to fill an open seat representing the Dan River District.

Eanes will serve in the interim position until the end of the year. The board is moving forward with a special election in November following the resignation of Tim Chesher.

Citing health issues, Chesher submitted his resignation April 20. During a board of supervisors meeting just two days before, Chesher disclosed that his cancer — a diagnosis he dealt with last year — had resurfaced.

“It has been both an honor and privilege to have been elected to serve the Dan River District and represent Pittsylvania County, and to be able to learn and work with some of the best people who have the best interest of success for our County,” Chesher wrote in his resignation letter.

The resignation was effective June 1.

Chesher started his term in 2022, and his position lasts through 2025.

Eanes retired from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in 2014. While there, she worked in finance, facilities, procurement and human resources, according to a statement from the county.

“I welcome the appointment, and my number one priority is listening to the citizens," Eanes said in the county's statement. "I will be there for the citizens, for all citizens."

Before her career at the Institute, she worked at Sovah Health-Danville for 19 years.

Currently, she serves as the chairperson for the Department of Social Services Board, serves on the Pittsylvania County Board of Assessors and works as a cafeteria assistant and bus driver for Pittsylvania County Schools, the county reported.

The vote to appoint Eanes to the interim position passed by a 3-1-2 margin.

Banister District Supervisor Robert Taylor and Chairman Darrell Dalton abstained.

Tunstall District Supervisor Vic Ingram voted against the motion.

"I do believe that through numerous conversations that if Tim Chesher could speak right now he would say his request would be that Eddie Hite fill his position," Ingram said before casting his vote.

"But like I said, multiple people have shared that with me, I believe that was Tim's wishes," Ingram said "Therefore, nothing personal Nancy, but I'm not going to vote for you."

A special election will be held Nov. 7 and the winner will complete the two years remaining for Chesher's term.

Dan River District residents who wanted to be considered for the interim appointment had to send a resume and cover letter by June 5.

This appointment was smooth compared to what the board endured last year after Jessie Barksdale stepped down from his seat representing the Banister District.

Unable to settle on an interim representative, the board of supervisors turned the decision over to a Pittsylvania County Circuit Court judge Oct. 25 following a turbulent few weeks of tense meetings and infighting.

Barksdale’s departure left the board with only six members who appeared to be split into two camps with Ingram, Dalton and Chesher making up one voting bloc and Bob Warren, Ron Scearce and Tim Dudley comprising the other side.

This was especially apparent at an Oct. 12 meeting that failed to proceed because the members couldn’t settle on an agenda. Every motion was met with a 3-3 tie, which translated into defeat.

That special called meeting was designed to give applicants of the Banister District seat a chance to provide a presentation to the board.

The sticking point emerged when three supervisors — Warren, Scearce and Dudley — were opposed to allowing residents to speak, instead wanting to only hear from the those seeking the vacant seat.

Tucker also is serving until a special election in this year. The winner of that election will fill the remaining years — 2024-25 — of Barksdale’s term.