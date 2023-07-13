The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors is calling on the Virginia Department of Transportation to take a look at the conditions of a 91-year-old bridge on Virvinia 57.

The board adopted a resolution last month asking "VDOT to take all necessary steps to repair or replace the bridge in an expedited and efficient manner."

“The general public has many concerns about its safety. The bridge was reduced to one lane and some businesses pass over that bridge and are concerned about the weight and its structural soundness," said Banister District Supervisor Robert Tucker. "The board sent a letter to VDOT, but also wanted the resolution to keep that bridge in the forefront of everyone’s mind and get the attention it needs.”