July 11 is now officially known as Arlene Poindexter Davis Day to honor the Pittsylvania County woman who worked at the White House under seven different presidents.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors honored Davis last week with a lengthy presentation.

The 87-year-old first received an accolade during the pandemic, but because of spacing limitations that ceremony was fairly subdued.

County officials thought it was time to do it right.

“With her accomplishments, with what she had done, I didn’t feel like we had done her justice,” Tim Dudley, who represents the Staunton River District where Davis lives, said at the June 13 meeting. “I think we should be telling her story.”

A chair was brought out to the open area when presentations are made for Davis to sit.

Dudley elicited a smile from Davis and a chuckle from the audience when he said “You think you are somebody in that chair, don’t you,” during the somewhat lighthearted affair.

“My mother, she didn’t work in an office; she was a cleaner,” her daughter, Evelyne Potter, explained. “But she did was she was supposed to do and she was dedicated to her job.”

For 27 years — from Jan. 3, 1967 to Oct. 1, 1994 — Davis was employed under the General Services Administration to clean the White House offices.

Her stating pay was $1.53 per hour. She served under Presidents Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George Bush and Bill Clinton.

She met all seven presidents and first ladies.

Potter recalled going to Washington, D.C., the summer with her step-father to pick up her mother from work.

“My mother would come out of that executive office building swinging her pocketbook like you would have thought she was the president’s wife,” Potter said.

Asking her mother if she was tired, Davis replied “Oh no, indeed.”

That’s because she loved her work.

After Dudley read the Pittsylvania County resolution marking July 11 as Arlene Poindexter Davis Day, the larger-than-normal crowd for a board meeting erupted in applause and gave a standing ovation.

Other supervisors read resolutions from the Virginia Legislature including ones from State Sen. Frank Ruff and Delegates Danny Marshall and Les Adams.

“Mrs. Davis, it is such an honor to read this to you,” Vic Ingram, the Tunstall District supervisor, said as he recited what Ruff had presented.

“It’s an honor and privilege,” Bob Warren, who represents the Chatham-Blairs District, said. “I was in the last meeting during the pandemic that we got to recognize you and it’s good that we get to do it and everybody gets to be here.”

Warren presented the resolution offered by the local delegates.

“I am so proud,” Anita Royston, president of the Pittsylvania County NAACP, said, unable to contain her noticeable excitement.

“Mrs. Arlene Davis embodies the principles that Jesus demonstrated in his life, understanding that success often requires sacrifice and every opportunity has a price,” Royston said. “She set an example, not only for a daughter, but for many others as well.”

U.S. Rep Bob Good, R-5th District, plans to make a speech on the House floor recognizing the Pittsyvlania County woman.

Good’s resolution will go into the National Archives.

Banister District representative Robert Tucker, who read Good’s resolution, also had a hard time controlling his excitement for the moment.

“Mrs. Davis, it is certainly a pleasure to see you face-to-face,” Tucker said. “I applaud you and I salute you and I celebrate you.”

Tucker said it was especially important in the wake of Juneteenth, a time that effectively ended slavery in the country.

“I have to say this — I’m the real preacher here — may the Lord bless and Keep you,” Tucker said.

“Her longevity speaks to a job well done,” Royston said.

Potter recounted a time a few years ago when her uncle had a contract to help clean the YMCA.

Davis jumped at the opportunity to help. Potter, while rather reluctant, eventually agreed to take on the job also.

After working for a while, Davis made an observation about Potter’s performance.

“You know you aren’t doing your job good,” Davis told her daughter.

The experienced White House cleaner was apparently checking behind Potter.

“She was decided to her work,” Potter explained. “She was there to do the work and I was there for a paycheck and that’s it.”

Dudley said he believes this is the first African-American lady the county has celebrated with a birthday resolution.

“And we need to do more of that,” he said. “Isn’t this a wonderful person to celebrate?”