While the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors moves froward with a special election to fill a soon-to-be-open seat with the resignation of Tim Chesher, they also are looking for interested candidates for the post in the interim.

Citing health issues, Chesher — who represents the Dan River district — submitted his resignation April 20.

“It has been both an honor and privilege to have been elected to serve the Dan River District and represent Pittsylvania County, and to be able to learn and work with some of the best people who have the best interest of success for our County,” Chesher wrote in his resignation letter.

During a board of supervisors meeting just two days before, Chesher disclosed that his cancer — a diagnosis he dealt with last year — had resurfaced.

The resignation will be effective June 1.

At the regular May meeting Tuesday night, the board presented Chesher and his family with a special resolution of appreciation.

“I would like to say it’s been a pleasure working with you on this board,” Chair Darrell Dalton told Chesher. “We have made a lot of improvements, good improvements.”

Chesher started his term in 2022, and the seat lasts through 2025.

“Tim it’s been a real honor,” Vic Ingram, who represents the Tunstall district, said. “You take care of yourself, we’ll be praying for you.”

Tim Dudley, the Staunton River district supervisor, noted struggles of Chesher’s family recently.

“What a privilege it has been to get to know you a little bit better,” Dudley said Tuesday evening.

Robert M. Tucker — the newest board member who replaced Jessie Barksdale after he resigned last year in the Banister district — called Chesher the voice of reason on the board.

“I’m going to miss your levity,” Tucker said. “I’m going to miss your friendship.”

Chesher admitted he was a rookie when he came in last year and is leaving a sophomore.

“If I’ve done anything good, if I’ve done anything right it’s because of my Lord and Savior,” he said.

With a unanimous vote to request a special election for the Dan River seat Nov. 7, the county attorney will file the needed papers with the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court.

The winner of the special election will complete the remaining two years of Chesher’s term.

Meanwhile, supervisors are looking for residents who want to step forward to fill the seat until the special election.

Dan River District residents who would like to be considered for the interim appointment must send a resume and cover letter to deputy clerk Kaylyn M. McCluster by June 5, the county reported in a news release.

Interested candidates may submit information online, via email to kaylyn.mccluster@pittgov.org, in person at the Pittsylvania County Administration Building located at 1 Center St. in Chatham or by mail to Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Attn: Kaylyn M. McCluster, P.O. Box 426, Chatham, Virginia 24531.