Developers have asked to tweak a rezoning application for a proposed planned community in the Axton area.

Last week, Southside Investing sought to take two parcels — nearly 35 acres — from the controversial plan of what will now be slightly less than 600 acres in the southwestern part of Pittsylvania County.

By taking away these parcels, access points to the large-scale development along Martin Drive would be removed.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will conduct an analysis to see where other access points may need to be established, the county reported last week.

Since the project is not increasing in scope it’ll still be part of the Aug. 15 board of supervisors meeting. It was previously scheduled last month, but developers asked for the extra time to work out more worries of property owners.

This mixed-use community would sit on land east of Martin Drive within the Tunstall district of the county. The investment group said it’s “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a site Dan River Region leaders hope to lure a major industry after coming extraordinarily close over the last year.

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission — by unanimous vote — recommended approval of the rezoning June 6, sending the issue to the board of supervisors for the final determination.

About 10 residents raised concerns with the plan at the July 18 board of supervisors meeting, even though it wasn’t part of the agenda.

The overall messaged delivered by each speaker was general support for housing opportunities on a moderate level, but opposition to the sheer scale of the endeavor laid out by Southside Investing.

Some also feel changing the zoning would open a Pandora’s box to other large-scale development in the county.

Southside Investing is looking for a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on the land. They also want to build facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The planned community also would have a hotel, a day care facility and a community center. As far as retail, a shopping center “anchored with a neighborhood grocery store,” would round out the offerings, investors said.

Martin Drive resident Kim Greer described her property as one that would be “hemmed in” by the development.

“In time the roads will have to be widened and that will take peoples’ lands from them,” she said earlier this month to supervisors. “Something like this of this magnitude, I think it should be voted on by the people.”

Greer is thankful the investors have agreed to a traffic study.

In addition to the megasite, a $650 million casino resort is under construction in the Schoolfield area of Danville, a project city leaders have said will transform the region and will bring more jobs to Southside, which is already facing a housing shortage.