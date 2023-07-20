CHATHAM — Even though a hearing on a proposed planned community in the Tunstall area was put off until August, the issue dominated the public comment portion of the Tuesday night meeting of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The overall messaged delivered by each speaker was general support for housing opportunities on a moderate level, but opposition to the sheer scale of the endeavor laid out by Southside Investing.

The group has submitted a rezoning application for its “master planned community” on more than 600 acres in the southwestern part of Pittsylvania County.

A vast majority of the speakers at the citizen comment session — a part of the meeting reserved for residents to voice concerns in a 3-minute timeframe — had issues about the development and the way it was presented.

Some also feel changing the zoning would open a Pandora’s box to other large-scale development in the county.

Many of those against the proposal and rezoning were in white shirts with a red circle and slash overing the word “mud” on the front and “just ask” written on the back.

Jane Kendrick, who lives in the Brosville community, questioned the process surrounding the development proposal.

“We found out about that in the newspaper,” she said, a reference to the May 22 article on the front page of the Danville Register & Bee.

She would have loved to have sat down with the developers earlier in the process, she told supervisors.

“I like them, I think there’s a mutual respect between” the residents and the developers, she stressed. “We are not a contrary people.”

This mixed-use community would sit on land east of Martin Drive within the Tunstall district of the county. The investment group said it’s “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a site Dan River Region leaders hope to lure a major industry after coming extraordinarily close over the last year.

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission — by unanimous vote — recommended approval of the rezoning June 6, sending the issue to the board of supervisors for the final determination.

Originally scheduled for a public hearing and vote Tuesday night, the developers requested an extra month to address lingering worries of property owners.

Southside Investing is looking for a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on the land. They also want to build facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The planned community also would have a hotel, a day care facility and community center. As far as retail, a shopping center “anchored with a neighborhood grocery store,” would round out the offerings, investors said.

“We welcome housing, in a moderate size,” Kendrick told supervisors. “We welcome working with the developers.”

Debra Taylor, who lives on U.S. 58 “directly across” from the potential development, is concerned with fallout from a growing population.

An influx of residents would mean more teachers, fire crews and deputies, jobs that are already facing a shortage.

She had “no argument” against general housing on the property, but it’s the traffic congestion the mixed-use development would bring that stirs the uneasiness.

The housing shortage was a topic of a summit last year at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. A 2022 study suggested that Danville alone is in need of about 1,000 new housing options to meet a demand of nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the area.

“It just seems to us that there’s been a dire rush and push to this and not enough notification” to those who would be directly impacted, Taylor said.

That’s also an issue that Jason Helman, another resident on U.S. 58 directly across from the site, brought up.

He said he was one of 44 people who received a letter about the project and community meetings. He believes since it impacts thousands in that area, the net should have been cast wider to spread the word.

Martin Drive resident Kim Greer, one of the 10 speakers addressing the board Tuesday, described her property as one that would be “hemmed in” by the development.

“In time the roads will have to be widened and that will take peoples’ lands from them,” she said. “Something like this of this magnitude, I think it should be voted on by the people.”

Greer’s at least thankful the investors have agreed to a traffic study.

Nathalie Bennett, who lives on Whispering Pines Road, likes the rural aspect of her neighborhood.

“We do not what a city in our backyard,” she said Tuesday night, noting the possibility for a population explosion. “Current residents and tax paying citizens want it to feel like the county.”

In addition to the megasite, a $650 million casino resort is under construction in the Schoolfield area of Danville, a project city leaders have said will transform the region and will bring more jobs to the region.