Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BROSVILLE — Tunstall area residents voiced their concerns over a proposed planned community in southwestern Pittsylvania County during a public meeting Thursday night.

About 50-60 people attended the community information meeting at Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue on U.S. 58, where residents questioned the benefits of a project they say will result in higher taxes, traffic hazards and other problems.

Ryan Gusler, whose property borders the area where the development would be built, expressed concern over noise and light coming from the project.

“We have donkeys, we have horses, we have goats,” Gusler said to Tom Gallagher, principal with Southside Investing, which is proposing the development. “Noise and light through the woods is going to disturb them and then my animals are going to disturb the neighbors back.”

Southside Investing LLC announced May 19 its intentions to build a planned community in the Tunstall area of Pittsylvania County.

The mixed-use community would sit on about 614 acres east of Martin Drive within the Tunstall district, about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a site where Dan River Region leaders hope to lure a major industry after some recent near misses.

If approved, the project would include 1,989 residential units including multi-family apartment units, townhomes and lofts. It would also feature a retail center, hotel, day care, community center, senior living facility, senior villas, recreational facilities and open space.

Gallagher said a grocery store and restaurants would be part of the development, which would be built over a 10-year period.

The company has filed paperwork for a rezoning application for “a transformative master planned community on 614 acres in the southwestern region,” according to a news release.

The group wants to launch the project under the county’s Residential Planned Unit Development District. The news release said it would allow for “a compact, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development with a variety of housing types” in addition to other commercial uses.

Southside Investing representatives pointed to the high demand for housing in the Dan River Region as more industries locate to Danville and Pittsylvania County — especially with area officials working to lure a major manufacturer to the 3,500-acre mega park.

“The need right now is housing,” Gallagher told attendees. “There is a national need for housing.”

The firm has said if the project is approved, it could be a key component to attract businesses to the megasite.

As for Gusler’s concerns over noise, Gallagher said there would be buffers provided by barriers or landscaping.

The housing shortage was a topic of a summit last year at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. In fact, a recent study suggested that Danville alone is in need of about 1,000 new housing options to meet a demand of nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the area.

In addition to the megasite, a $650 million casino resort is under construction in the Schoolfield area of Danville, a project city leaders have said will transform the region.

“We heard loud and clear from the market,” Southside Investing Principal Tony Salah told the Danville Register & Bee just before the information meeting began. “Keeping young talent in Danville and Pittsylvania County is pretty critical to the health of Danville and Pittsylvania County.”

Southside Investing representatives have said that master-planned communities encourage opportunities for socializing with neighbors and fostering a right-knit community that can especially benefit young families or retirees.

But not everyone is on board with the idea of bringing a large, mixed-use development to the Tunstall district.

Gusler alluded to the fact that the project will not be for the rest of the community.

“You want us to say yes to this project, but we’re not even invited to come into that community center,” he said to Gallagher.

But there will be an element of the community open to the public, Gallagher responded. There will be restaurants and other spaces that will be available, he said.

As for a pool and pool house that would be included in the community, those would off-limits to those outside the development, Gallagher said. The project’s residents would not be made responsible for covering the costs of facilities’ use by non-residents, he said.

“We wouldn’t put those [conditions] on future residents: ‘you’re responsible for paying for this pool and folks from outside the community,’” he told Gusler.

A Danville real estate agent pointed out the need for additional housing.

“Change is hard, but we have people who have nowhere to live,” said Debra Fugate, with Ramsey Yeatts & Associates Realtors.

Vic Ingram, a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors representing the Tunstall district, said he started working with the investors last year in what he called a phenomenal project.

“This is a fabulous opportunity for our county,” Ingram told the Danville Register & Bee just before the meeting. “Not only will it give us additional housing that’s not only needed now, but in the future. And once we land that corporation at the mega park, there will be a more-so need for additional housing. This is the kind of project that most localities would give anything to have ... and we’ve been given [an] opportunity to bring not only more housing to the area, but tons of jobs and tons of opportunity.”

Another community information event is planned for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 13602 Martinsville Highway in Cascade, and another is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Faith Memorial Baptist Church located at 7450 Martinsville Highway.