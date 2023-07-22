The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday evening honored Pamela Holley for her 22 years of service to the county as a dispatcher and shift supervisor. Holley retired April 30. “I love helping people on some of their worst days,” she said. “I also love my co-workers and the team effort that this job takes to make a bad situation have a better outcome.” Holley’s family joins the board of supervisors during a presentation of a certification of appreciation.