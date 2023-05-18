Danville City Council members expressed enthusiasm over Monday’s opening of the temporary casino in Schoolfield and an expectation that it — along with other industries — will drive population growth.

“The opening was magnificent,” said Vice Mayor Gary Miller said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Crowds were lined up on the sidewalk along West Main Street waiting to enter the Danville Casino on Monday and large crowds were there Tuesday as well, Miller added.

“It’s off to a great start,” Miller said.

The Danville Casino is the 40,000-square-foot temporary gambling facility at the corner of West Main Street and Bishop Road. The building is open for customers until construction of the $650 million permanent Caesars Virginia casino project is complete in late 2024.

The inside includes more than 700 video-style slot machines and about 25 live table games like blackjack and roulette and other electronically operated machines.

Pointing to employees commuting from other areas to work at the casino, council members believe the city’s population will grow as a result of industries — including the casino — locating to the Dan River Region and the city’s overall revitalization.

They disputed projections from the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service that predict Danville’s population will continue to drop in the coming decades down below 40,000 to about 38,000.

“The population is not dropping, it is increasing,” said City Councilman Sherman Saunders. “It will increase even more.”

According to a report from the center, Danville saw a slight increase in the number of new residents moving into the area from 2020-22. Though deaths exceeded births to result in a decline in population overall, more people chose to call Danville home than leave during that three-year period.

According to figures from Weldon Cooper, Danville’s population as of July 1 was 42,348 — down by 242 people from the U.S. Census estimate of 42,590 people in 2020. Danville had 42,597 residents on July, 1, 2021, according to the center.

From 2020-22, Danville saw 509 more people move into the city than move out. But 751 more deaths than births led to the population decrease during those years, according to Weldon Cooper.

As for center’s prediction of a population drop to 38,000, City Councilman Lee Vogler said the organization “has been wrong about us before.”

“They’re going to be way off by the end of this decade,” Vogler said, adding that he was glad the city has doubters.

“We continue to prove the doubters wrong ... the haters wrong,” he said. “We’re going to keep doing it.”

Vogler believes stemming the recent drop in population due to deaths exceeding births could fuel more growth in residency in the city.

“If we can learn how to stop people from dying and get more young people like me to have more kids, then we’ll really be rockin’ and rollin,’” he said.

As for the casino, many of its employees live in Danville, Pittsylvania County and other parts of Southside Virginia, Miller said. Some are coming to work there from areas including Browns Summit, Greensboro and Burlington in North Carolina, he added.

“People are driving to Danville to work now,” said Miller, who said he took a “random poll” among casino employees.

Two employees he talked to came from California, including one woman whose father also works at the casino.

“Her mom was selling their home in California and moving to Danville,” Miller said. “It’s just amazing. There are going to be a lot more people living here.”

Councilman Barry Mayo said of the casino opening, “To see the atmosphere inside Caesars, it touches my heart to see the citizens just enjoying themselves and continuing to come.”

Councilman James Buckner had friendly words for those coming from outside the area to visit the casino.

“I want to personally welcome all the out-of-town folks that are traveling in and out of our city,” Buckner said.

In other matters, council voted 8-0 to approve the city’s budget for Danville Public Schools. The city has budgeted to provide about $27.2 million in local funding for the school system, with about $25.3 million to support operations and about $1.87 million for debt service.

Mayo abstained from the vote.

Council also unanimously voted 9-0 to vacate a city-held easement on Berry Hill Road in Pittsylvania County to make way for development of a Dominion Power solar farm.