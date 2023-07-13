Pittsylvania Pet Center is taking part in a nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event that provides reduced adoption fees for cats and dogs.

The center, located at 11880 U.S. 29, is offering a $25 adoption fee through the end of the month. The normal fee is $75.

The program comes from the Bissell Pet Foundation — a group created with a goal to reduce the number of animals in shelters — and partner MetLife Pet Insurance.

The local shelter is one of more than 335 across the United States participating in the initiative.

“We are all so excited to participate in the life saving efforts of finding our animals their new forever homes,” Pittsylvania Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf said in a prepared statement. “This is a great opportunity for our community to find their next amazing animal at a reduced adoption fee.”

The center has been a part of the “Empty the Shelters” event for more than a dozen times, and there are more than 60 animals available for adoption.

Since the foundation started the program, close to nearly 158,000 pets have received what it calls “second chances.”

About 1,200 shelter pets get adopted daily during the national events, a news release reported.

“Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can’t afford treatment,” Cathy Bissell, BissellPet Foundation founder, said in a statement. “This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through ‘Empty the Shelters’ and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”

The Pittsylvania Pet Center is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.