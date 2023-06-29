Danville Utilities’ residential customers pay the second-highest electric rates among those under five providers in the region, according to a recent rate comparison.

But Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey points out that its rates are on par with other providers.

The report compares Danville Utilities’ electric rate with those of four other providers: Appalachian Power Co., Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, Dominion Power and Southside Electric Cooperative.

According to the comparison, the average monthly residential electric bill for 1,000 kilowatts of use for a Danville customer was $159, the second highest among the five providers. Appalachian Power was higher, at $165.28 per month.

But Danville’s rates are not much higher than those of other providers and others are looking to raise theirs, Grey said.

“I would say our rates are comparable to neighboring utility residential electric rates,” he said. “Our rates look to remain stable over the next two years, while other utilities have requested rate increases from their customers.”

Danville Utilities distributes electricity to about 42,000 customer locations in a 500-square-mile area covering Danville, southern Pittsylvania County and small parts of Henry and Halifax counties.

It also provides natural gas, water, wastewater and telecommunications services in Danville.

Appalachian Power is requesting a rate increase that would increase the average residential customer’s bill by $20 a month, The Roanoke Times reported March 31.

The State Corporation Commission, which regulates large utilities that have a monopoly on the electricity market, is expected to decide whether to approve the request by November.

The commission had just approved a previous request for a rate increase from Appalachian Power in early March. That request was made to cover higher fuel costs.

Southside Electric Cooperative had the third-highest electric bill, with residential electric customers paying $157.43 per month.

Mecklenburg and Dominion customers were paying an average of $147.57 and $136.60 per month, respectively, according to the rate comparison.

The report conducted by Danville Utilities also found that its customers pay the lowest for water, wastewater and natural gas among those under other providers.

Grey and Danville Utilities staff conducted the rate comparison within the last month.

“It’s just an update for the utility commission,” Grey said when asked why the department conducted the comparison.

The work performed on the comparison was not conducted by any outside contractors and did not cost extra money, Grey said.

Rates in the comparison reflect those for residential customers only.

Danville Utilities customers pay the lowest rates for water and wastewater compared to those in Lynchburg and Roanoke, as well as those in Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Danville customers pay an average of about $69.14 per month overall for water and wastewater combined, including the $23.50 monthly meter/customer charge, according to the rate comparison.

That is lower than the $101.14 paid by customers in Lynchburg, which had the highest monthly water/wastewater bill. Raleigh customers pay an average of $88.34 per month, while Roanoke and Greensboro saw bills at about $87.85 and $75.96, respectively.

Danville Utilities charges $3.34 per 1,000 gallons of water and $3.18 per 1,000 gallons for wastewater.

The average Danville Utilities customer uses about 7,000 gallons each of water and wastewater per month, Grey said.

As for natural gas, customers under Danville Utilities pay the lowest rate per therm among those under about two dozen providers in North Carolina and South Carolina.

A “therm” is a measurement use for natural gas, like a gallon for water or a kilowatt-hour for electricity, Grey said.

About 100,000 British thermal units are in a therm. The average residential customer uses between 30 and 60 therms per month during the winter, depending on energy consumption, Grey said.

To keep energy costs in check, Grey encourages customers to make sure their heating-and-air systems are up to date and working efficiently.

For information about energy-efficiency rebates, visit danvillehomesave.com.