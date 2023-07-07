Danville faces extra expenses from Sunday’s storm that swept through the area, brought down poles and caused other damages.

Additional outside utility crews had to be called for assistance to help out Danville Utilities workers repairing infrastructure.

“There will be additional costs,” said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. “But we won’t know those costs for several weeks.”

Although Danville Utilities reported about 9,500 customers without power at the height of the outage Sunday afternoon, Grey said a more accurate figure would be about 6,000.

On Wednesday, crews cleaned up, picking up debris while a handful of customers had electricians come out and make repairs to their systems, Grey said.

The quick-moving, violent storm wreaked havoc especially in the Windsor Heights neighborhood and Ballou Park.

The deluge sent trees crashing into homes and littered streets with limbs and leaves. Thousands of Danville Utilities customers were left without power and trees blocked roadways in the city.

“We had scattered outages where power was out due to tree limbs on power lines,” Grey said. “There were a number of houses with trees that had fallen on them.”

In Forest Hills, six utility poles were broken in one row at the edge of Ballou Park, Grey said.

“They were replaced by early evening Monday,” he said.

City workers and outside crews worked to replace those poles, Grey said. Without help from workers from other utilities, it would have taken up to a week for a single city crew to replace them, he said.

About 25 workers from utilities in Rock Hill and Union in South Carolina, and Greenville, Wake Forest and Statesville, North Carolina, assisted those in Danville, Grey said.

There were also two broken poles on Country Club Drive that were replaced by Monday evening, he said. Lines were also down in Ringgold and Brosville.