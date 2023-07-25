Pittsylvania County assessments are expected — on average — to come in at about 50% higher than the last figures from 2018, but county leaders are asking residents not to panic because supervisors have the power to reduce the tax rate.

The latest reassessments are a do-over after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors tossed out results by the firm Brightminds conducted in 2021.

The process faced complications even before it started when a February 2021 letter the county termed as “poorly edited” angered residents who thought it meant they had to allow representatives to come into their homes for the reassessment.

It went downhill from there.

Sticker shock was the next thing to cause outage in November 2021 when residents opened notices to show skyrocketing prices.

Eventually, supervisors threw out that reassessment and have had to rely on the latest figures on the books from 2018 for real estate taxes.

By law, localities with more than 50,000 residents must conduct a reassessment every four years.

In May 2022, the board of supervisors approved a contract with Pearson’s Appraisal Services to complete the 2024 reassessment.

With the contract, the county will pay Pearson’s a per-parcel assessment fee of $26, which equates to about $1.38 million when spread over the 53,000 county parcels.

Last week, Fred Pearson, of Pearson’s Appraisal Service, updated members of the board of supervisors on the process.

He said his firm has visited some 53,000 parcels for inspections and everything is on scheduled.

Resident should expect to receive the notices of the new assessment in October.

He bluntly warned that values are about 50% more than the 2018 rates.

The county is far from alone in this situation and other localities are experiencing higher increases of values, he explained.

Waterfront homes in the Smith Mountain Lake area have jumped even more.

Looking at sales data alone, from 2018 through May, home values across Virginia jumped 61%, according to his presentation at the July 19 work session for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

“The most important thing is to listen to property owners,” Pearson explained, realizing many may be shocked when they open the notice.

“If we have something wrong, we’re going to change it, we’re going to do it right,” he explained. “I’m just trying to reflect market value.”

However, with the massive jump, questions will be asked.

“You’re going to get more appeals than probably you’ve ever gotten before,” he said.

Pearson, who has been doing this sort of thing for 40 years, stressed that it’s vital to listen to the property owners.

An appeals process will be available either face-to-face, over the phone or via email. Those hearings are planned in October and November.

If that process isn’t satisfactory, there will be a board of equalization made up of five property owners appointed by a judge who will hear appeals.In the end, Pearson should have all final values submitted to the county by Dec. 28.

“We are going to make sure we have plenty of staff to make sure it’s done in that time,” he said.

Bob Warren, a supervisor representing the Chatham-Blairs district, was pleased to hear this firm will listen to the residents.

“I also hope that all of our staff and all of our elected officials will allow this process to work,” he said, instead of turning to Facebook to voice criticism, something that happened the last time around.

Warren said not having the latest values for assessments have been “detrimental” to the county’s budget. In fact, if not for federal coronavirus relief funding, they wouldn’t have been able to balance the budget.

“I can tell you, we were not able to give the departments the amount of money we would have liked to have given them in he last two budget years because we didn’t have the reassessment funds,” he said.

He also stressed patience over panic for residents.

“Because you’re hearing a number of 50%, it doesn’t mean you’re net bill will go up by 50%.” That’s because the board has the authority to lower the tax rate.

“Give the board time to evaluate and make adjustments,” he said.

Ron Scearce, who represents the Westover district, thanked Pearson’s firm for their efforts and noted the last reassessment found more than 4,800 structures.