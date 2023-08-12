Members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors are expected to decide next week the fate of a planned community proposed in the Axton area, a project investors tout as addressing the region’s housing needs, but that some residents feel would open a Pandora’s box to other mini-cities in what’s now a vast rural landscape.

Specifically, the board will vote — after a public hearing Tuesday evening — on a rezoning request from Southside Investing. The group is looking to amend the future land use designation from what’s known as agricultural and rural residential to medium to high density residential. The zoning would change from agricultural district to residential planned unit development district, under the request.

Simply put, the tweak would allow for more houses to be built in a certain area.

Since it was first announced in May, the proposal has been met with backlash not only from neighbors, but residents in other parts of the county worried it would pave the way for similar endeavors elsewhere.

The upcoming hearing was originally scheduled for last month’s meeting, but it was delayed so developers could work out sticking points of those living nearby.

Since then, a co-applicant — Bruce Lawrence, who owns land adjacent to the proposed development — withdrew his 34 acres of the 614-acre project.

Lawrence, who is not part of Southside Investing, owned land that originally was thought to be a connection point to the community along Martin Drive.

By taking away these parcels, access points to the large-scale development along Martin Drive would be removed.

This mixed-use community would sit on land within the Tunstall district of the county. The investment group said it’s “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. Economic leaders have said it’s no longer a question of if a major industry will locate there, it’s just a matter of when.

In fact, there were two near misses last year alone. Those megasite industries would lure thousands of jobs.

Southside Investing is looking for a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments on the land. They also want to build facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The planned community also would have a hotel, a day care facility and a community center. As far as retail, a shopping center “anchored with a neighborhood grocery store,” would round out the offerings, investors said.

The project “was in response to the housing shortage,” Tom Gallagher, one of the four investors, told the Register & Bee in a conference call this week.

“The need for housing is a natural compliment of what the county is looking for on the megasite,” he said.

Gallagher cited a housing study last year that was part of a summit in Danville. That 2022 report revealed that Danville needs more than 1,000 additional homes to meet the demand of jobs expected to come to the region in just the next year.

Those figures don’t include prospects for tenants at the megasite.

Gallagher said there are multiple reasons for the community backlash. First — despite the study — some residents may not be fully aware of the immediate need for housing.

“It is a large transformative project,” he listed as another reason for some resistance. “The size, a lot of people look at it and go ‘this is just too much.’”

And there’s a “fear of change” that also stokes the debate.

Todd Curtis, another investor, says there’s a misconception the four developers are a “bunch of out-of-towners.”

Curtis and his son Dale Harris Jr. — the third investor — grew up in Pittsylvania County. Curtis graduated from Tunstall High School in 1989 and Harris finished Dan River High School in 2003.

However, some years ago they moved to Caswell County, North Carolina, just over the line from Danville.

He said that gives fuel for some against the project to label them as outsiders, acknowledging he lives in another state that’s only feet from Danville.“We spend more money in Pittsylvania County than the county we live in,” Curtis said.

Tony Salah, the fourth investor, owns a farm in the Java area that straddles the Pittsylvania-Halifax line. That farm has been there since the 1760s.

Salah became friends with Harris through a hunting club. The whole idea of the project started when Harris said he and his uncle had purchased property on Martinsville Highway and asked Salah what he thought of it.

“It wasn’t some venture capital firm out of wherever,” Salah said Wednesday. “It was an investment that local businessmen made and we all just put our heads together to figure out what to do with it.

The worries

About 10 residents raised concerns with the plan at the July 18 board of supervisors meeting, even though it wasn’t part of the agenda.

The overall messaged delivered by each speaker was general support for housing opportunities on a moderate level, but opposition to the sheer scale of the endeavor laid out by Southside Investing.

Most agreed — and wanted — more housing options, but said they didn’t want to live near a city.

“This thing will affect the whole entire county,” David Willis, a resident on Mount Cross Road, said in a phone interview Thursday evening.

Willis formed a Facebook page against the density change. There are other social media pages — many with videos — dedicated to protesting the Axton plan.

While Willis doesn’t live near the area eyed for development, he says his mother owns a business nearby.

“Once they pass those codes, a lot of investors are going to want to have a lot of 10-year projects,” he said, referencing the density change to the county’s code and the long-term buildout visioned by Southside Investing.

Willis said he doesn’t see a housing shortage in the county. But as far as more homes, he suggests using the nearly 600 acres to construct about 1,200 houses.

“That has nothing to do with homes, that has to do with business and money,” Willis explained, citing other things like grocery stores and hotels.

After many meetings, Curtis said they’ve made concessions with nearby property owners when it comes to setbacks. A setback references a distance a structure may be built from an existing property line.

He said they increased the setback from 30 to 100 feet. That’s essentially double the requirement if an industry were to move in, Gallagher said.

They also plan to donate 2 acres of the development to the county to use for emergency services, another worry residents have aired about straining the current fire and rescue resources.

Southside Investing is also working with the Virginia Department of Transportation for a traffic study. That could take up to five months or more to complete and would be a guide to what could — and couldn’t — be done.

“We are not going to be able to do anymore than the the Virginia Department of Transportation allows us to do,” Curtis said. “The traffic study is going to dictate the density.”It won’t be until the study is finalized Southside Investing will know the full scope of what can be built.

“It’s going to be at least 18 months before we can even think about moving a piece of dirt,” Curtis also said, explaining the many permits involved. “It’s a long process.”

“We have followed the laws specifically according to the county and the state,” he said.

Salah also pointed to the six community outreach meetings they’ve had of the course of the last few months trying to be consistant with the message and engage the people who call that area home.

“We aren’t trying to skirt anything,” he said, mentioning conspiracy-style theories that they are are “swooping in to invade.”

Other feedback

With pushback from the community, the investors said they’ve received support from government and community leaders.

“They have been nothing but positive about the idea of it,” Curtis said of the county representatives.

Gallagher specifically cited Vic Ingram — a supervisor representing the Tunstall district where the development is planned — who encouraged the group to work with the community on perceived issues.

“At the end of the day the housing needs are there,” Gallagher explained. He feels most residents will be ultimately pleased with the planned community.

He also looks forward to seeing them in the grocery store in the development, something that will benefit residents in that part of the county as a whole.

“I think they are going to he happier than they think they are going to be.”