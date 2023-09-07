CHATHAM — In a special meeting that lasted a mere four minutes, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to move Tunstall’s precinct back to the high school.

The saga started after redistricting. Once the lines shifted, the voting precinct at Tunstall High School fell more than a mile outside of the boundary line.

That forced the county to make a change.

At a June meeting of the board — following a public hearing — the Tunstall precinct was moved to the fellowship hall of Mount Hermon Baptist Church. The specific action came in the way of a change to the county code.

Then the county’s electrical board learned the church was “no longer available” as a precinct, according to the agenda item.

“They need to do this because they could not reach an agreement with the church, among other reasons,” Pittsylvania County Attorney Vaden Hunt explained prior to Tuesday night’s public hearing on the precinct change.

No other details were provided surrounding the issue with the church.

Shani Shorter, the registrar for Pittsylvania County, submitted a waiver request in July for the State Board of Elections to move the Tunstall precinct back to the high school located at 100 Trojan Circle in Dry Fork.

Commissioner Susan Beals, with the Virginia elections board, approved the request Aug. 2 and granted the county “permanent exception for the precinct to be moved back to Tunstall High School,” according to the county.

Tuesday’s special meeting was needed because the decision had to be made prior to the normal business meeting set for Sept. 19, Hunt explained.

Hunt said he “drew the short end of the stick” Tuesday evening after Shorter wasn’t at the meeting when it started, so he addressed the board briefly on the issue.“This is a simple public hearing,” he explained.

With no one signed up to speak, the hearing quickly closed and supervisors voted to amend the county code allowing the Tunstall precinct to move back to the high school.

Bob Warren, who represents the Chatham-Blairs district, made the motion. It was seconded by Vic Ingram, Tunstall district supervisor.

After a unanimous vote, the meeting was over.