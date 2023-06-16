A powerful storm rocked Danville on Friday afternoon, sending thousands into darkness, toppling trees and crushing vehicles at the hospital.

There were more than 6,200 customers with Danville Utilities without electricity early Friday evening.

Officials said in a social media post that the outages were scattered.

"There is considerable tree damage in the Colquhoun Street and Paxton Street area," the post stated. "A main circuit is out of service in the Schoolfield area."

Over in Pittsylvania County — an area also serviced by Danville Utilities — there was a main circuit out that serves Ringgold.

"Crews are working to clean up the damage and restore service," officials wrote in the post.

A lot of the trees snapped utility poles, adding to more problems to restore power.

Due to the damage, Danville Utilities reported it likely would not be able to get the lights back on for everyone by Friday night.

"Our crews will work through the night to restore service to as many homes as possible," officials wrote in an update. "We have requested the assistance of available municipal utility crews from North Carolina to expedite restoration of service on Saturday."

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville under a severe thunderstorm warning at about 3:15 p.m. That's when the storm over Westover Hills was moving southeast at about 40 mph.

It warned the storm could produce winds of up 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

The weather service reported the wind blew out a window at Sovah Health-Danville.

Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed the facility did suffer storm damage, but no patients or staff were impacted.

At the hospital on South Main Street, two cars parked in the parking lot were crushed by fallen trees during the storm.

Lori King's red 2002 Mustang GT was heavily damaged and beyond repair.

The Danville resident, who works in the hospital's Simpson Building at the back of the parking lot on the other side of South Main Street across from the emergency room entrance, said someone knocked on her window at work at around 3:30 p.m. and told her trees had fallen on two cars.

Though she was uninjured, she said of the loss of her beloved car, "My feelings are hurt."

She had driven the five-speed manual vehicle for 14 years and loved its road performance. The 21-year-old car had just 136,000 miles on it, she said.

"This is the only Mustang I've ever had," King said. "It's fun to drive."

She also has a Lincoln MKZ, which she said she will use from now on.

"It's a nice car, but it's a little old lady car," King said. "I'll probably just drive that one and cut my losses."

Officials in Blacksburg also reported multiple trees down in Danville, especially along the area of West Main Street and Ballou Park.

Danville Community College closed campus early because of a power outage.

The storm moved into Caswell County, North Carolina, also triggering a severe storm warning there.

The weather service also reported "Numerous trees have been reported down across southern Henry County including the Martinsville area."