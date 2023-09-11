The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s input on issues along Franklin Turnpike by taking a survey.

The area targeted is between Orphanage Road and north of Hunting Hills Road in Pittsylvania County.

The online survey — publicinput.com/ly-23-09 — is available through Sept. 21.

VDOT is looking at safety issues identified along the area.

The survey asks residents what times they experience congestion, what mobility issues are typical and what are concerns are felt when it comes to safety.

Some possible upgrades include enhanced bicycle, pedestrian and transit access, according to a news release.

There are three phases with this project. The public survey is involved in the first and second phases.

During the first half of next year, VDOT will fine tune the upgrades and come up with costs.

To learn more about the project, visit vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/lynchburg/LY-23-09.asp