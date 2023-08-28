Vic Ingram, a supervisor representing the Tunstall district of Pittsylvania County, will no longer campaign to keep his seat and plans to step down at the end of this year.

Ingram made the announcement via video on Facebook and confirmed his decision in a phone call Monday evening. with the Register & Bee.

He was elected four years ago and served as chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors last year.

“At the end of 2023, my service to this county will come to and end," he said in his video.

In a phone interview, Ingram said it wasn't a "spur of the moment thing" when it came to bowing out of the race. Instead he turned to prayer to guide his decision.

“This was a private decision, the priority is my wife and family," he said.

Ingram faced a challenge from Josh Austin for the Tunstall seat in November.

“Since I was 17 years old, all I’ve ever wanted to do is serve others,” Ingram said in his video, explaining he's been a volunteer firefighter, joined the Air Force, then went into law enforcement.

“With any active service comes sacrifice, and sometimes we become so involved that we become selfish," he said. "To that, I plead guilty."

Ingram said he built his campaign four years ago on three promises: supporting public safety, education and economic development.

“I’m proud to say that in spite of many political attacks and three frivolous lawsuits, I’ve kept my word," he said.

However, that meant neglecting his wife and family by spending time away from home dealing with county business.

And when he is home, he constantly responds to texts, emails and phone calls from residents, he explained.

“I go to bed with the weight of the county on my shoulders and I rise with the same," he said.

A strong supporter of a proposed housing development in Axton, Ingram said the "anti-development folks" found a candidate to put up against him.

He accused 13 people of making it their mission to "destroy everything" he's ever worked for.

“I don’t need to fight these lies and false allocations all over again," he explained in his video, noting it would do nothing but bring further division and embarrassment to the community.

“I’m not a quitter, but in the latter years of my life, I must embrace the more important things and start putting my family first," he said.

Ingram — who has diabetes and high blood pressure — has a history of heart problems in his family.

“I’d rather die in a beach than die in a board room," he said. "It’s been my honor to have served you as your supervisor for the Tunstall district, an opportunity for which I will forever be grateful."

Ingram confirmed he would no longer be actively campaigning and would not take part in a candidate forum planned next month.

However, he isn't going to ask the registrar to remove his name from the ballot.

“I know it sounds crazy, but if by leaving my name on the ballot, and people voted for me, then that's the ’affirmation' I should serve," he said.

If that doesn't happen, he said he would wish "whoever the winner is" the best of luck.

“From this point forward, I’m just going to do my job and at the end of the year I plan on going out to pasture," he said. “I just plan on having a good time and spending time with my family."

He stressed he was grateful and called it an "honor" to serve the people of the Tunstall district.

