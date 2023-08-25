A Pittsylvania County supervisor — representing the area where developers want to construct a planned community — addressed lingering concerns Tuesday night, a week after an ordinance change and rezoning cleared the way for the project.

Tunstall district supervisor Vic Ingram said the situation has created concerns and questions even after the vote, some of which he quickly dismissed as myths.

Four men who formed Southside Investing are looking to build a mix of single-family homes, town houses and apartments on 580 acres of land in Axton. Facilities for seniors and a grocery store also are part of the overall community.

Developers — two are local and one owns land in the county — say it would address a dire need for housing in the area already, and a problem that would only be compounded should a major company land in the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

“It was very obvious that people do not understand the governmental process, and I don’t mean that in a bad way,” Ingram explained in an hourlong video session Tuesday evening via Facebook.

For example, he countered claims from the public that it was an “under the table” deal by flatly saying “that’s not true.”

Ingram learned of the development idea in December.

“There’s a lot that goes into a process like this that cannot be shared with the general public until the time is appropriate,” he explained.

First, there’s an application process that’s presented to the community development department with the county. Then it’s vetted by county staff to ensure it’s a sound proposal.

The next legislative processes involve the planning commission which analyzes the requests and sends along a recommendation to the board of supervisors.

In this case, there were two separate issues at hand. First, Southside Investing wanted to use the residential planned unit development zoning option, but sought to change some language to bring it up to date.

At the same time, staff from the county also realized it was a good idea to update parts of the code.

Residential planned developments are a mix of residential and commercial components.

After supervisors approved the code change, next up was officially rezoning it from agriculture to residential planned unit development.

Both were approved Aug. 15 by the board.

“I realize some people are not still happy with that … and regardless of what I say will not make any difference,” Ingram said. “I hope you understand that we can agree to disagree.”

To muddy the waters in an already confusing process, the board wants to make further adjustments to the zoning language for these such developments.

Supervisor Bob Warren said Aug. 15 the changes came about because of worries from residents that even more planned developments would soon pop up across the county, squeezing multiple homes into a small area.

These tweaks will come up for a vote at the September meeting after a public hearing and include increasing the minimum size from 5 to 25 acres and requiring all projects be connected to public water and sewer.

The board also wants to amend the code to create a setback of 100 feet, a concession Southside Investment already made to neighboring property owners.

Setbacks are basically buffers from a project to a nearby property.

The ordinance itself has been on the books for about 20 years and after research staff members discovered only five times this zoning option was used in the county, which is the largest in terms of land mass in Virginia.

The advantage to the option is in density, meaning more homes can be built in a smaller space than other zoning categories.

The zoning changes last week were just the very first in a long line of approvals needed to get the project rolling.

“It’s going to be at least 18 months before we can even think about moving a piece of dirt,” Todd Curtis, one of the investors, told the Register & Bee recently.

Ingram expounded on that, again countered to what he called myths.

“They will not do anything until the traffic impact analysis is done,” Ingram said.

That itself can cost up to $75,000 and will be fully paid for by the developers. It goes to the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine what kind of traffic the roads can handle safely.

Ultimately, that will determine how many housing units can be constructed.

“I just felt like based on the traffic impact analysis, that the project would probably be cut back substantially,” Ingram said. “I don’t know that to be true.”

When it comes to things like needed traffic signals and such, the developers would need to foot the bill, just like bringing water and sewer to the project.

“It does not fall on the burden or back of the taxpayer,” Ingram said, another worry aired by those against the development.

Each step of the way there will be public hearings on individual aspects. For example, Southside Investing wants to build a grocery store, which would require a special use permit.

Ingram was taken aback by some residents saying they didn’t want a grocer in the area, contrary to chatter he often hears from people saying they wish such an establishment would come to the rural region.

In fact, the intense pushback from the whole deal surprised him.

“I thought everyone would be so happy,” Ingram said, listing off things like more housing options and the grocery store.

“I really thought over the last 33 years when people said they wanted a grocery store they would be ecstatic,” when an option would finally come, he said.

Instead, at the Aug. 15 meeting, many people said they were happy driving to places like Danville, Martinsville or Eden, North Carolina, to do weekly shopping.Turning to the notion that a new development would bring higher taxes to property owners, Ingram referenced a video where a farming couple worried about not being able to provide for the family.

“Those poor people were saying what they believed, but it was based on what someone else fed them,” Ingram said.

Early estimates report the project would generate about $3 million more in taxes per year for the county.

“When you have growth, in essence it helps to keep taxes low,” he said.

That’s not to say that property values won’t rise over time, especially when amenities are constructed nearby. But he reminded — as other supervisors have done — that the board has the power to control the tax rate.

Simply put, just because a home’s value rises, it doesn’t mean someone will pay more taxes. Supervisors can lower the tax rate so the overall bill would remain the same as previous years.

“Do not panic that your taxes are going to go up overnight,” he said, again stressing this is a 10-year build.

Jumping back to the megasite, Ingram echoed a familiar refrain from other economic leaders: it’s not a matter of if a major industry will set up shop locally, it’s only a matter of time.

With the hope to land thousands of jobs comes a need to have housing options.

Ingram said a local dentist told him his establishments spends “thousands of dollars” each year to recruit new dentists, only to have them leave because of a lack of housing.

Ticking off a list of other items to address, Ingram clarified a misconception of the previous agriculture zoning.

“It is not and has never been farmland,” he said.

Nearly everything in the county had an agriculture designation since it was an all-encompassing category that also meant a house could be build there.

The land in question was once owned by the Grants — the family that owned the Danville Register and The Bee until 1996 — and used as a retreat. It then was turned into a Girl Scout camp but has been vacant for decades.

Ultimately Ingram said this has been the “most heart-wrenching decision” he’s ever had to make, but was looking toward the future when it came time to cast his vote.

“One day soon we’re going to land that major corporation and the history of this county will be changed forever,” he said. “With that we have to have adequate housing.”