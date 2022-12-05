$11.5 million senior apartment complex to be named after Danville pastor, civil rights leader

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority was awarded low-income housing tax credits for construction of the project expected to begin next spring near Jones Crossing in south Danville.

Landmark Assets Services, Inc., in North Carolina is partnering with the authority and will be the project’s developer.

“This is especially exciting because this 52-unit housing project will replace the loss of affordable senior housing that was the Dan River Crossing,” said Vera Vaden, marketing and community engagement director with the authority.

Bridge Street Properties bought the 74-unit Dan River Crossing Apartments through a foreclosure sale in April 2021.

Under the previous owners, Finlay Interests 5, LTD, Dan River Crossing had 60 of those 74 units designated under a federal low-income housing tax credit program.

The new apartment complex will feature 34 one-bedroom units and 18 two-bedroom units. They will be highly energy-efficient and will include amenities designed for seniors, such as floorplans designed for single-level living, a fully accessible elevator, a community room with a kitchenette for resident gatherings, an exercise room, a computer center with high-speed internet and in-unit washer/dryer hookups.

An event was held at Bibleway on Sunday celebrating the project and the 70th anniversary of Campbell’s involvement with Bibleway. Members of Danville City Council, the Danville School Board, and the DRHA Board of Commissioners, as well as the school superintendent, attended.

The authority presented a plaque to Campbell at the event.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones, who attended the event, said Campbell had stated in the past that he wanted apartments built for low-income people and the less fortunate.

Jones proposed to the authority’s board of commissioners that the apartment complex be named after Campbell. The project in his name is an honor for everything Campbell has done for the community, Jones said Monday.

“I’m just so glad we were able to do it,” Jones said.

Larissa Deedrich, the authority’s executive director, agreed.

“Apostle Campbell works in the community and his strength and inspiration is the reason why DRHA wanted to name the apartment building after him,” Deedrich said. “Apostle Campbell has given so much to the community and we were honored to be able to bestow this gift to him in recognition of his tireless work.”

Sam Sari, vice president of Landmark, said, “We feel honored to be a part of this transformational project, and we look forward to providing these new homes to the community’s most vulnerable seniors. Many thanks to DRHA, the City of Danville, and Virginia Housing for making this possible.”