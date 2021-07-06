160 hanging petunia baskets brighten up the streets of Danville's River District

“It takes a team to keep them all watered and fertilized, and we have a good team,” Alford said. “These nine guys assemble the baskets from the time the petunias are plugs, line the baskets and put them out.”

He said the idea for the flower baskets began with Gayle Gwaltney, the wife of then-City Manager Jerry Gwaltney.

Paying for the petunias

Paying for the petunias and other city landscaping comes from the annual VDOT right-of-way maintenance funds, according to Rick Drazenovich, director of public works.

“It’s hard to calculate just the cost of the hanging baskets because it is included with all the other landscaping things,” he said. “We get about $11 million from VDOT for right-of-way maintenance and improvement, such as road resurfacing, snow plows, traffic lights, etc. Funds are based on how many driving lane miles we have.”

'Bright and cheery'

“The River District Association loves seeing the bright and cheery petunias hanging all around the River District,” said Kirsten Aherron, communications and events manager of the organization.

She said the beauty of the hanging flowers adds to a feeling of vitality and excitement in the District.

“This in turn benefits our businesses, residents and investors in the River District, because people feel safe and welcomed to the River District. Seemingly small things like well-maintained hanging flowers can have a huge impact on the health and vitality of the River District,” she said.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.