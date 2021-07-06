160 hanging petunia baskets brighten up the streets of Danville's River District

Downtown Danville was just beginning to come to life at 6:45 a.m. Thursday when Ryan Crenshaw was almost finished watering the colorful hanging baskets of petunias.
Crenshaw, who has worked for the city’s Public Works landscape crew for five months, said the watering begins at 4 each morning six days a week from May through September.
“We water every day unless there’s a downpour of rain, and another crew trims them,” he said.
He is able to water 10 baskets before having to refill the water tank by the Danville Adult Detention Center on South Boston Road. He and another worker begin the watering early in the morning to avoid blocking the street parking. The petunias are fertilized every two weeks.
It takes about four hours for him to finish his daily task.
Danville’s Downtown Flowering Hanging Basket Program is responsible for growing and maintaining hanging baskets planted with a variety of trailing petunias along the downtown streets each year, according to Jonathan Sharp, division director of streets.
The flowering baskets may be found on Main Street, lower North Main Street, Craghead Street, Patton Street and North Union Street. The most recent baskets were installed on the railing of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, Sharp said.
The project
The project began in 2007 with 40 baskets on Main Street. With the development of the River District, that number has grown to 160 baskets.
“Work begins when the petunia plug seedlings arrive in March. A local welder fabricates the baskets and bracket hangers. Then the workers prepare the baskets and pot the plants by early April, giving sufficient time for the petunias to mature in the city greenhouse before hanging,” he said. “Then the landscape crew hangs all 160 baskets on streetlight poles over two days near Mother’s Day once the danger of frost has passed.”
The city’s greenhouse is located behind the public animal shelter on South Boston Road.
“Each man is equipped with a 150-gallon water tank, pump and hose reel mounted on a pick-up truck,” Sharp said. “With the increase of residential housing in the River District, Public Works has converted the water pumps from gasoline to electric motors to reduce the noise caused by watering in the early morning hours.”
'It takes a team'
Benny Alford, streets division general supervisor, oversees the crews responsible for the hanging baskets. He has worked for the city for 37 years and with the landscaping crew in some capacity since 2001 or 2002.
The crew is also responsible for the maintenance of the Danville Interchange Gardens (DIG sites) and the Community Annual Beds (CAB sites).
“It takes a team to keep them all watered and fertilized, and we have a good team,” Alford said. “These nine guys assemble the baskets from the time the petunias are plugs, line the baskets and put them out.”
He said the idea for the flower baskets began with Gayle Gwaltney, the wife of then-City Manager Jerry Gwaltney.
Paying for the petunias
Paying for the petunias and other city landscaping comes from the annual VDOT right-of-way maintenance funds, according to Rick Drazenovich, director of public works.
“It’s hard to calculate just the cost of the hanging baskets because it is included with all the other landscaping things,” he said. “We get about $11 million from VDOT for right-of-way maintenance and improvement, such as road resurfacing, snow plows, traffic lights, etc. Funds are based on how many driving lane miles we have.”
'Bright and cheery'
“The River District Association loves seeing the bright and cheery petunias hanging all around the River District,” said Kirsten Aherron, communications and events manager of the organization.
She said the beauty of the hanging flowers adds to a feeling of vitality and excitement in the District.
“This in turn benefits our businesses, residents and investors in the River District, because people feel safe and welcomed to the River District. Seemingly small things like well-maintained hanging flowers can have a huge impact on the health and vitality of the River District,” she said.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.