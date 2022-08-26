$2.4 million grant flows for water, sewer upgrades in Pittsylvania County

A $2.4 million grant will help Pittsylvania County upgrade water and sewer infrastructure impacting industrial parks and residential customers.

The United States Department of Commerce announced the funding earlier this month. The county will contribute $600,000 to these projects, a news release reported. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors agreed about a year ago to the local contribution.

The upgrades include improvements to five pumping stations, replacing the county's oldest pump station — Brockway — and finishing other smaller projects.

“Being awarded this grant, which will allow for the completion of some critical water and sewer improvements, is a huge deal for Pittsylvania County,” said Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “These funds will help us ensure the integrity of our existing infrastructure, allowing us to continue providing quality water and wastewater to our customers and improving the reliability of our service."

The money comes from the Economic Development Authority, which is part of the United States Department of Commerce, according to the county.

Pittsylvania County Public Works provides water service to more than 3,500 customers and sewer service to about 2,000 homes and businesses. Officials also hope to extend service to residents don't have access to clean well water.

Industrial parks throughout the county are in line for direct impacts that will allow existing companies to weigh expansions and help to lure new tenants.

Then under the Pittsylvania County Service Authority, Pittsylvania County Public Works performed a study in 2019 to evaluate existing water and sewer pump stations. That study ranked them by needs for repairs and improvements.

The Brockway Pump Station — installed in 1978 — will be taken out of service while it's replaced. Replacing that station with a gravity sewer is expected to impact the Cane Creek Center and Ringgold East Industrial Parks, according to a news release.

In addition, other projects are funded through the county’s share of federal coronavirus relief funds including improvements to the Robin Court Water System and an extension along Horseshoe Road.

The goal is to have the design phase complete by the middle of next year and have vendors picked by the fall of 2023. Projects are expected to wrap up by mid-2024.