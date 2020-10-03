23 more inmates at Danville City Jail test positive for COVID-19

After announcing earlier this week that one Danville City Jail inmate tested positive for COVID-19, 23 others have become infected, the Danville Sheriff's Office reports.
It was Wednesday when Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul disclosed the first case at the jail, the same day authorities received confirmation of the positive test.
On Friday, Mondul announced that within three housing units, 23 of out 25 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.
"None of the inmates who have tested positive have significant symptoms at this point," Mondul wrote in an email to media Friday.
After the first inmate displayed symptoms earlier this week, the individual was placed in an isolated area for quarantine and was seen by the jail doctor.
By Wednesday morning, the inmate's temperature was normal and "overall seems to be doing well according to our medical staff," Mondul wrote in a statement.
It's not clear how that first inmate, housed in the Danville City Jail since May 22, contracted the disease.
Mondul said all inmates at the jail now have been issued face masks. However, Mondul confirmed Wednesday that not all jail employees wear masks, but said "they will when entering the quarantined area."
In Friday's update, the sheriff said all deputies "have access to and will wear face masks."
In addition to contacting other correction facilities to learn "best practices" for handling an outbreak, Mondul reported two more electrostatic sprayers — devices used to disinfect surfaces — have been purchased. The jail already had one such unit. Also, volunteer programs and inmate weekender programs have been suspended.
The jail is working with this doctor and medical staff that includes a registered nurse, a licenced practical nurse and two emergency medical technicians. A specific area of the jail will house the COVID-19 cases, Mondul said Wednesday.
The sheriff's office performs temperature checks of everyone entering the building, including the jail.
"We ask all new people entering the jail the standard COVID questions about international travel, advised to quarantine, been around anyone who had a fever, etc.," Mondul wrote in the email to the newspaper Wednesday.
