A recent $230,000 grant will extend and strengthen a health care initiative in the Dan River Region.

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Researched last week announced the money from AmeriCorps, a federal agency for service and volunteerism.

Specifically, the grant will funnel funds to a local AmeriCorps program known as REACH — Regional Engagement to Advance Community Health. The service provides things like public health workshops and educating residents on better health avenues.

“We are so excited to see the positive and tangible impact that our REACH AmeriCorps members will continue making on health outcomes of individuals, families and the community as a whole,” said Dana Silicki, advanced learning program manager at the Institute. “This grant will allow REACH AmeriCorps to continue serving the Dan River Region by addressing health and education needs.”

The Institute is looking for 15 part-time workers — putting in about 25 hours a week — to be community health educators. These people will lead community health workshops over a nine-month period, according to a news release.

The workshops will target specific health needs for the region’s population and address chronic health issues facing residents.

Last year, Danville landed near the bottom when it comes to health outcomes in a list published by the the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Danville ranked No. 127 out of 133 areas of Virginia for negative health outcomes. It’s the identical position from the 2021 list.

“The REACH partnership is committed to addressing systemic barriers to physical and mental health services for at-risk populations, and health education outreach offered by the REACH AmeriCorps program is a key part of that,” Dr. Cassandra Shelton, REACH program manager, said in a statement. “The continued funding of REACH AmeriCorps will allow us to effectively and systematically improve health education and access.”

The program provides what it calls “direct outreach and education service” in Danville and Pittsylvania County, along with Caswell County, North Carolina.

The REACH AmeriCorps program works with the The REACH Partnership — an effort supported by The Health Collaborative of the Dan River Region — to deploy workers to help with the physical and mental needs of clients. Known as community health workers and community paramedics, they work to address “ the myriad social determinants of health,” according to the release.

The REACH Partnership includes the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research — the lead and fiscal agent — Virginia Cooperative Extension, Piedmont Access to Community Health Services, Gateway Health, Sovah Health Danville, Compassion Healthcare, the Danville Life Saving Crew, Caswell County EMS, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services and Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

A $6.3 million grant from the Danville Regional Foundation funds the efforts for the partnership.