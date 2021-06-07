45 jobs, $6.4 million in investment coming as UK manufacturer brings operation to Dan River Region

The Cyber Park is jointly owned by Danville and Pittsylvania County via the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority.

The region’s focus on instilling skills in science, technology, engineering and math was a factor in the company’s decision to come to the Dan River Region, Phil Hart, executive chair of MEP Ltd. and president of Making Everything Possible LLC, said in a prepared statement.

“We are delighted to choose Danville as our base for Making Everything Possible LLC,” Hart said. “The support and guidance we have received from the city, county, and the Commonwealth has been exemplary.”

The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research was a strong selling point for the company, he added.

About the company

Founded in 1972, MEP Ltd. has served the aerospace and defense sectors for four decades. MEP has $3.2 million in global sales and currently operates a 21,000-square-foot plastic and metal components manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom.

