5th Congressional District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb plans for Saturday Southside tour with Sen. Tim Kaine

Cameron Webb, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will tour through Danville, Pittsylvania County and a few surrounding areas on Saturday, making one last push for votes before Election Day next Tuesday.
He will be joined on the campaign trail Saturday by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Local stoops include:
- Early voting rally: 10:45-11:45 a.m., 540 Holbrook St., Danville
- Literature drop: noon-12:30 p.m., 215 Westover Drive, Danville
- Early voting rally: 2:45-3:30 p.m., 203 Northside Drive, Gretna
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.