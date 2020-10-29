 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5th Congressional District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb plans for Saturday Southside tour with Sen. Tim Kaine
0 comments

5th Congressional District Democratic candidate Cameron Webb plans for Saturday Southside tour with Sen. Tim Kaine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cameron Webb, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, will tour through Danville, Pittsylvania County and a few surrounding areas on Saturday, making one last push for votes before Election Day next Tuesday.

He will be joined on the campaign trail Saturday by Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.

Local stoops include:

  • Early voting rally: 10:45-11:45 a.m., 540 Holbrook St., Danville
  • Literature drop: noon-12:30 p.m., 215 Westover Drive, Danville
  • Early voting rally: 2:45-3:30 p.m., 203 Northside Drive, Gretna
0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert