$740,000 in state cash makes splash for Danville's riverfront park

Sgrinia said he hoped to start getting initial work on the project out to bid this coming winter. Preliminary construction would include relocating utilities at the site so construction on the park can be done, he said.

The project — which has been estimated to cost about $10.1 million — has been in the works for nearly five years. However, that projected price tag from a few years ago has likely increased due to inflation, Sgrinia said.

Most of the $7.2 million raised so far has come from foundations, as well as corporations and individuals, Sgrinia said.

The city officially launched its fundraising campaign for the project in October 2019, though about $5 million had already been raised by that point — including a $4 million “challenge” grant from the Danville Regional Foundation that will go toward the project under the condition the remainder of the needed funds is raised.

However, fundraising was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sgrinia said.