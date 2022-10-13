About $1.3 million in road upgrades to begin soon on Westover Drive in Danville

Resurfacing work will begin next month on Westover Drive.

Improvements will include replacing the current top layer of asphalt with a new one, new pavement markings, reducing Westover from four lanes to two and adding bike lanes, said Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant.

"A bike lane will be added in each direction to create a more multimodal environment and to expand recreational opportunities," he said.

The project will cover 4.4 miles from Blair Loop Road to the city limits at U.S. 58 West and is expected to start in mid-November and wrap up by mid-December, Dunevant said.

Westover Drive, from Riverside Drive to the city limits, is about 6 miles long.

The city will use its Virginia Department of Transportation maintenance money to pay for the $1.3 million project.

Though the number of lanes will be reduced, the pavement's width will remain the same, Dunevant said. Travel lanes will go from four lanes at less than 9 feet each to two lanes at 11 feet each.

"Westover is classified as a minor arterial, which has a recommended lane width of 11 feet," Dunevant said. "The traffic volume does not support the need for four lanes."

The corridor is listed in the West Piedmont Regional Bicycle Plan and is used by bicyclists, Dunevant said.

Two way-traffic along Westover will continue while work is being done, he said.

"However, motorists can expect delays during the performance of the work," Dunevant said.

The project had been discussed several times over the years, but was not pursued because the city would lose annual maintenance payments from VDOT due to reduction in lane miles. But thanks to a change in state code, localities are allowed to convert a certain number of lane miles to bike lanes without losing those payments, Dunevant said.

"Since much of Westover Drive is in need of resurfacing, now is the time to make the improvements," he said.

In 2019, the city of Danville and its consultant who studied Westover and prepared the report, EPR, PC in Charlottesville, hosted a public meeting on the proposed project at Park Avenue Elementary School.

Most residents who attended the meeting supported the changes to the corridor.

The main reasons officials wanted the change were safety and efficiency. The travel lanes are too narrow and there is not enough traffic to justify four of them, Dunevant said in November 2019.

Each driver’s lane is less than 9 feet wide, which fails to meet state road standards for a minor arterial road like Westover, EPR project manager Jessica Dimmick said at the time. Guidelines call for each lane to be 11 feet wide.

EPR examined Westover’s traffic volume, crash data, speeds and other factors.

“The crash rate is higher than would typically be expected on this road with this type of volume,” Dimmick said in 2019.

Speed studies there showed drivers traveling faster than the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit.

The West Piedmont Regional Bicycle Plan is a document that promotes bicycling in the West Piedmont Planning District, which includes the cities of Danville and Martinsville, the town of Rocky Mount, and Pittsylvania, Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties.

The plan was prepared by the West Piedmont Planning District Commission and adopted Feb. 22, 2018.

Other projects in the works for the city include improvements along two blocks of Wilson Street in the River District and a $687,786 project to construct sidewalk on Audubon Drive between Riverside Drive and Apollo Avenue.

Work is scheduled to begin on the Audubon Drive project late this year or in early 2023. The city will use about $270,000 in VDOT Revenue Sharing money for the project, Dunevant said. Virginia Carolina Paving in South Boston will perform the project.

As for Wilson Street, South Boston-based Major Construction Inc. will perform the $1 million project to reconstruct the sidewalks and install new landscaping and a new drainage system on two blocks.