After being defeated by 14 votes in 2021, Pittsylvania County to seek sales tax ballot question again

CHATHAM — It looks like Pittsylvania County residents will vote again whether to approve a sales tax increase to fund school improvement projects.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted 6-0 Tuesday night to approve a resolution to present the same ballot question that county voters rejected by just 14 votes last November.

Staunton River Supervisor Tim Dudley was absent.

Supervisors said a sales tax increase would be more equitably applied to residents and non-residents passing through and purchasing items in the county, instead of placing the burden on property owners by raising the real-estate tax rate.

"The money has to come from somewhere," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram. "With this 1% tax across the board, it's fair."

Chatham-Blairs Supervisor Bob Warren and Westover Supervisor Ron Scearce also expressed support for the increase.

"I'm supporting this to take the burden off the property owners," Scearce said.

The resolution instructs county leaders to file a petition with Pittsylvania County Circuit Court to request the question's inclusion on the ballot in November's general election.

Increasing the sales tax would bring it up to 6.3%, which is less than the 6.75% to 7.5% charged in North Carolina and on par with that of Danville. Voters in Danville approved a 1% sales tax increase in November to fund school projects.

The question that would be put on the November 2022 ballot asks: "Should Pittsylvania County be authorized to levy a general retail sales tax at a rate not to exceed one percent (1%), provided the revenue from the sales tax shall be used solely for capital projects for the construction or renovation of schools in Pittsylvania County and that the sales tax shall expire by September 30, 2042?"

The duration of the sales-tax increase would be 20 years, instead of the proposed 30 years that was on the November 2021 ballot.

If approved, the tax increase would generate an estimated $3.3 million in annual revenue that would be used for capital improvement projects for construction or renovation of county schools.

During a presentation at the meeting, Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones pointed out that the county has eight elementary schools that were built in the 1960s. Also, the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center was built in 1978.

Those buildings need $44 million worth of work, Jones said.

"This [the sales tax increase] is a mechanism that localities can use," Jones told supervisors. "Other localities have used them."

Jones outlined additional ways costs of school projects would be covered, including a solar project that will generate $5.6 million in savings on electricity that will pay for roof repairs and replacements at schools. About $12 million in federal coronavirus relief money from the last couple of years will be used for heating- and air-system and window replacements, Jones said.

Other needs in the school division include replacement of mobile units, and roof replacement and repairs.

There are also maintenance needs at the middle schools that were built in 2001, Jones added.

As for the November 2021 defeat of the ballot question, Scearce said some voters did not know about it or understand it.

"We need to do a better job of advertising," Scearce said.

Martha Walker, chair of the group Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, agreed. The group was formed to support and promote the sales tax increase.

"We've got to get the word out better," Walker told supervisors.

Walker added that the group's push for the increase "started a little late" and she asked the board what it can do to spread the message.

"At every board of supervisors meeting, would you mention this?" Walker asked the board. "Would you help us spread that word? We need your resources, we need your legal guidance so we'll know what our options are."

In other matters, supervisors voted to reallocate $168,500 from the American Rescue Plan Act for $500 bonuses for volunteer firefighters in the county. The bonuses will go to those active volunteers who have run a total of 50 calls or 10% of the total agency call volume for the calendar year 2021, whichever is less.

As many as 337 volunteers could be eligible to receive the incentive.

However, 163 volunteers who received a $500 bonus for getting the COVID-19 vaccine from a program instituted in September will not be eligible for the bonus voted on Tuesday night.

