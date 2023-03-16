Joe Cubas, manager of J. Cubas Holdings LLC, plans to develop The Palace Resort luxury RV resort on about 46 acres near Goodyear Boulevard and Jenny Lane.

The Palace Resort would complement the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project and include 333 RV sites — including some with “casitas” — and would feature amenities including pools and spas, a restaurant, bar and grille, clubhouse with entertainment rooms, gym, tennis and pickleball courts and other features, according to information submitted with the application for a special-use permit for the project.

Casitas are are outdoor kitchen/gazebos commonly seen at high-end RV resorts.

“The Palace Resort will be the epitome of upscale living,” according to information submitted by the applicant, J. Cubas Holdings, LLC, and Cubas. “Situated on Jenny Lane in Danville, Virginia, our luxury RV resort will be built from the ground up to ensure a truly customized, unique community.”

During an interview Thursday afternoon, Cubas said the purpose of the project is to complement the city and the Caesars Virginia casino.

“It’s not your run-of-the-mill trailer park,” he said. “It will not be that.”

Cubas added that he was “very impressed with the direction that the [city] council and the residents are taking the city.” He also wants to bring tourism to the area with his project.

Cubas has proposed the project in Danville after his zoning request for a luxury RV park at Vandola Church Road in the Westover District in Pittsylvania County was unanimously voted down by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in November.

Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler said he contacted Cubas the day after supervisors rejected his proposal.

“I thought it was a great project if we could find the right location for it,” Vogler said Thursday morning.

The project would address the shortage of lodging options in Danville and provide a large amount of tax revenue, Vogler said, adding that the city is looking to increase tourism.

“It provides a significant amount of tax revenue that would allow us to provide better services for our people and possibly lower taxes,” Vogler said.

The resort could generate more than $1.3 million per year in transient lodging, occupancy and meals tax revenues for Danville, Cubas wrote in the application package.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said he hoped Cubas will work with city staff and meet with businesses and neighbors in the community where the resort would be located to get their input.

“It’s important that he collaborates with neighbors in the community to get the buy-in for the project,” Jones said. “It makes the process go a whole lot easier.”

In his application package to the city, Cubas said the resort would be a short walk from the Goodyear Golf Course and not far from venues including the casino, Martinsville Speedway and Virginia International Raceway.

“The resort will also feature the city’s amazing shopping, fine dining, vineyards, breweries and wineries, golf courses and nightlife,” the application package touts. “Our beautiful, gated resort will stretch across 46 lush acres of landscaped grounds in the heart of the city of Danville, minutes from the Virginia/North Carolina border.”

Cubas says the resort will attract racing fans and “high rollers” visiting the casino and surrounding vineyards, “where 10 of the best wineries and vineyards in Southern Virginia and North Carolina are located within an hour’s drive of the resort.”

“The goal is to design a premium product that falls in line with the standards that are being created by Caesars Virginia,” Cubas said Thursday.

To address traffic concerns, Cubas says van-pooling services would be provided to resort guests to Caesars Virginia, the racetracks, downtown Danville and other tourist destinations in the city.

The resort’s density would be 7.2 RV sites per acre and there would be three types of sites ranging in size from 1,750 to 5,075 square feet, with a minimum width of 25, 30, 35 and 40 feet, respectively, according to the application package.

Approval of The Palace Resort — along with cooperation from Caesars and the city — would also would provide a favorable tourist destination to bring nationally recognized RV industry shows and conventions to Danville, as well as Bike Week conventions.

“Like Sturgis in South Dakota, and Daytona, Florida, Bike Weeks are a motorcycle event and rally held annually in the respective cities,” Cubas included in the application package. “Additionally, most ‘RV’ers’ also own motorcycles, which trailer them to tourist destinations such as Bike Weeks.”

There are no RV campgrounds in Danville.

Cubas’ request for a special-use permit for the RV park must go before the Danville Planning Commission and Danville City Council for consideration

Cubas also plans another project — a residential subdivision — on 55 acres down the road from the RV park on Jenny Lane. The single-family homes would be around $200,000 to $300,000, he said.

The two parcels of land purchased by Cubas Holdings, LLC — the 46-acre and 55-acre parcels — were previously each owned by two trusts, one of which has Delegate Danny Marshall as its trustee, Cubas said.