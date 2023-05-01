Jennifer Ketchum, a longtime resident of Horseshoe Road in Pittsylvania County, was among the first to have access to a public water supply.

It’s something she called a “life-changing experience.”

People living along that road in the Bachelor’s Hall and Brosville area have had to rely on private wells for decades that often caused water woes.

Thanks for federal coronavirus relief funding, about 4.5 miles of water lines will connect residents of Horseshoe Road to a public water supply.

In September, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved allocating the money for the $2 million construction project, the county reported in a news release.

“One of the priorities of ARPA [American Rescue Plan Act] was to promote health and safety, which makes this project a great fit,” Pittsylvania County Public Works Director Chris Adcock said in a statement. “Utilizing ARPA funds made the project feasible without putting too much burden on the residents.”

Contractors started in January to install the water infrastructure that will ultimately reach about 60 homes. The first residences were connected in early April.

“After 25 years of trying to get water on Horseshoe Road, being able to receive this service has been a life-changing experience,” Ketchum said in a statement.

She expressed appreciation to the board “for getting behind this project.”

The county’s public works department implemented a reduced one-time connection fee of $2,500 — $2,750 if financed — for these customers.

However, after construction, the new project connection fee of $7,500 will apply, according to the county.

The project is expected to be finished in August.